U.S. markets open in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,209.00
    -14.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,892.00
    -125.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,915.25
    -66.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.00
    -10.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.70
    -0.45 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -46.30 (-2.49%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    -0.76 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0167 (-1.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.15
    +1.13 (+6.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3979
    -0.0104 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6680
    +0.6340 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,320.04
    -1,043.83 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.00
    -15.48 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Xi picks Vice Premier Liu He to oversee China's chipmaking push - Bloomberg

·1 min read

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - Vice Premier Liu He, China's economic czar, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called third-generation chip production and lead the formulation of policy support for the technology, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Liu is also overseeing projects that could lead to breakthroughs in traditional chipmaking, Bloomberg said, citing one of the sources whom it did not name.

Liu, a confidante of President Xi Jinping, already holds a huge portfolio ranging from economics to finance. He has also been the chief negotiator in Sino-U.S. trade talks since the days of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

About $1 trillion of government funding has been set aside under the technology initiative, part of which will be used by central and local governments to jointly invest in a series of third-generation chip projects, Bloomberg reported.

China's State Council and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, drawing indignation from China, which objected to being cast as an "imaginary" U.S. enemy.

The measure authorises about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology and research - and would separately approve spending $54 billion to increase U.S. production and research into semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, including $2 billion dedicated to chips used by automakers that have seen massive shortages and caused significant production cuts. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden abroad: Pitching America to welcoming if wary allies

    President Joe Biden spent his first trip overseas highlighting a sharp break from his disruptive predecessor, selling that the United States was once more a reliable ally with a steady hand at the wheel. European allies welcomed the pitch — and even a longtime foe acknowledged it. Biden’s mantra, which he uttered in Geneva and Brussels and on the craggy coast of Cornwall, England, was that “America was back.”

  • Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes

    Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance as the country prepares to vote on Friday for a new president and diplomats press on with efforts to get both the U.S. and Tehran to reenter the accord. The deal represents the signature accomplishment of the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani's eight years in office: suspending crushing sanctions in exchange for the strict monitoring and limiting of Iran's uranium stockpile. The deal's collapse with President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw America from the agreement in 2018 spiraled into a series of attacks and confrontations across the wider Middle East.

  • China launches first crew to live on new space station

    Under bright-blue morning skies, China launched its first crewed space mission in five years Thursday, sending three science-minded military pilots rocketing to a new orbiting station they're expected to reach around midafternoon. The three gave final waves to a crowd of people waving flags, then entered the elevator to take them to the spaceship at the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China. The two veteran astronauts and a newcomer making his first space flight are scheduled to stay three months in the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, conducting experiments, testing equipment and preparing the station for expansion before two laboratory modules are launched next year.

  • The Latest: Australia raises AstraZeneca safety age to 60

    Australia has raised the age for which the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended to 60 from 50 after the shot was blamed for a 52-year-old woman’s death last week from blood clots in the brain. Health Minister Greg Hunt described the decision on Thursday as conservative and reflecting the relatively low risk of catching the virus in Australia. Australians aged between 50 and 59 are now recommended to use the only other vaccine approved in Australia, Pfizer.

  • Schumer, White House back repeal of Iraq War authorization

    The White House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are endorsing efforts to terminate the 2002 authorization of military force against Iraq, a step that supporters say is necessary to constrain presidential war powers even though it is unlikely to affect U.S. military operations around the world. Schumer announced Wednesday that he intends to bring repeal legislation to the Senate floor this year.

  • AP PHOTOS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency

    Joe Biden wrapped up the first overseas trip of his presidency Wednesday after rallying allies and facing off with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The eight-day, three-country swing included meetings with leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies in scenic Cornwall, England, and a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. In Brussels, Biden huddled with nearly a dozen NATO allies and met with the leadership of the European Union.

  • Cyber insurance costs and terms spike as ransomware attacks multiply

    Cyber insurance providers are charging customers higher prices and asking them to jump through more hoops thanks to an explosion in ransomware attacks in the past year.

  • Biden trip takeaways: Respect, optimism, some skepticism

    President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip put his diplomatic and negotiating philosophy on display, as he rallied traditional U.S. democratic allies to confront new and old challenges and offered an often rosy take on the possibilities of cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a one-on-one summit. Biden and Putin did not use the word “reset” to describe the state of relations between the two nations after their summit in Switzerland. It was an abrupt return to more conventional U.S.-Russia framing after the presidency of Donald Trump, who often seemed to elevate Putin and create at least the aspiration that the countries could be more like partners.

  • Putin summit reframes U.S.-Russia relationship around what’s practical

    President Biden's summit "reset" was less about trying to make a friend out of Russia than reframing what the U.S. believes can be accomplished by engaging with President Vladimir Putin.Driving the news: The Geneva meeting yielded no immediate breakthroughs beyond agreements about ambassadors returning to work and plans to launch talks on nuclear security. But in classic Biden fashion — aviators on, jacket off and a one-liner about invading Russia he had to clarify was a joke — the U.S. presiden

  • Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead

    As the Federal Reserve takes initial steps toward removing its massively accommodative policy, investors are preparing for the main show ahead. Fed officials on Wednesday penciled in two potential rate hikes in 2023, sooner than policymakers had previously projected, and Chair Jerome Powell edged closer to unveiling plans to taper the Fed's $120 billion a month of bond purchases. Powell went so far as to describe the two-day gathering as the "talking-about talking-about meeting," a glib reference to his protestations earlier this year that he and his colleagues were not even "talking about talking about" tighter policy.

  • Stocks, Futures Slip After Fed; Dollar Holds Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined with U.S. and European futures Thursday after Federal Reserve officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening. The dollar and Treasury yields held overnight gains.An MSCI gauge of Asian shares was on track for its biggest slide in a month. Japanese stocks underperformed, while Hong Kong and Chinese equities fluctuated. S&P 500 futures slipped after the benchmark closed off its lows as Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of an immediate rate

  • Governor: Texas will build its own border wall

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott says his state will immediately begin plans to build a barrier along its border with Mexico. (June 16)

  • House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

    The Democratic-led House, with the backing of President Joe Biden, is expected to approve legislation to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq, a step supporters say is necessary to constrain presidential war powers even though it is unlikely to affect U.S. military operations around the world. A vote on Thursday would come one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he intends to bring repeal legislation to the Senate floor this year. “The Iraq War has been over for nearly a decade,” Schumer said.

  • Biden apologises for snapping at CNN reporter: ‘I shouldn’t have been such a wiseguy’

    President apparently angered at question over whether he had ‘confidence’ that Vladimir Putin would change his behaviour

  • ByteDance Swings to $2.1 Billion Loss as IPO Speculation Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd., the parent of hit short video app TikTok, swung to an operating loss of $2.1 billion last year after it issued more shares to employees ahead of a widely anticipated initial public offering.The loss compared with operating profit of $684 million in 2019, according to a memo to employees Thursday. That was due in part to higher expenses incurred from share-based compensation to workers, a person familiar with the matter said, while expenses also soared as ByteDance

  • Is Intel Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Chipmaking giant Intel had a rough 2020, which rocked INTC stock. Intel stock has fallen hard after the company's last four quarterly earnings reports. Here's what its stock chart shows.

  • ‘Unfair!’: Kremlin Journo Barred From Biden Presser Implodes

    YouTube / Rossiya-1For months, Evgeny Popov dreamed of humiliating U.S. President Joe Biden at the summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. He arrived early, received a press pass, and paced the lawn in front of Villa La Grange, waiting for the opportunity to sink his teeth into the adversary. But it was not to be.Shortly before the summit commenced, Russian journalists were notified that they would not be allowed to question Biden at the press conference. Popov’s press credentials, is

  • Spanish man gets 15 years for killing and eating mother as well as feeding her to dog

    Alberto Sánchez Gómez , 28, told police officers that he had been eating his mother ‘bit by bit’ for a fortnight

  • From Chicago to NYC, cities grapple with rise in shootings, murders: 'It's been a very bloody year'

    As the U.S. enters a new post-pandemic reality, cities across the country are dealing with a surge in homicides and other violent crimes – including a rash of mass shootings – with some officials fearing that the worst is yet to come.

  • Kim Jong Un admits North Korea's food situation is dire

    Kim Jong Un admits North Korea's food situation is dire