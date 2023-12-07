Xi Tells EU Leaders Two Sides Must Work On Political Trust

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told European Union leaders that the two sides should step up cooperation, comments that come as Brussels pushes Beijing to address its economic frustrations.

“China and the EU should be partners in mutually beneficial cooperation, constantly enhance political mutual trust” and come to a strategic consensus, Xi said in a meeting in Beijing on Thursday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Xi also called on Beijing and the bloc to “eliminate all kinds of interference,” according to state broadcaster China Central Television. That remark is likely aimed at the US, which has taken actions including enlisting the Netherlands in its effort to stop China from getting high-end semiconductors.

Von der Leyen described her conversation with Xi as “good and candid” in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. They discussed the “main challenges in a world with increasing geopolitical frictions,” she said, adding that they pledged to increase people-to-people exchanges and agreed to a shared interest in “balanced trade relations.”

EU officials are holding their first in-person summit with China in four years. The bloc wants tangible progress on long-standing issues ranging from data flows to market access, according to people familiar with its plans.

European officials will also ask for more effort cracking down on Moscow’s ability to circumvent sanctions as China has emerged as Russia’s primary route to secure banned technologies and so-called battleground goods. But the bloc is remaining realistic about the outcomes, with no specific deliverable expected, they said.

“Deep issues” stand in the way of good relations between Beijing and Brussels, Jens Eskelund, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told Bloomberg TV. He cited Russia’s war in Ukraine, the trade deficit and Chinese overcapacity that gets exported to Europe.

“That will need to be addressed before things go wrong between the two sides,” he said, adding that a partnership with China needs to create “equal or close to equal value” for both parties.

The EU is concerned that Beijing’s flagging economic recovery including weak domestic demand will result in China pushing to export even more, threatening critical industries in Europe and their workers. The EU’s trade deficit with China grew to more than $400 billion last year and the bloc is eager to continue its strategic approach that views Beijing as a partner, competitor and a rival.

