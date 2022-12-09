U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.00
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,868.00
    +65.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.75
    +54.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.30
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    +0.46 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2550
    -0.3750 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,230.90
    +398.78 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.49
    +11.81 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

Fahad Abuljadayel and Sylvia Westall
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, Xi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also agreed to hold summits every two years as they upgraded the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The Chinese leader is set to meet more Arab leaders on Friday.

The summit comes as ties between the US and Saudi Arabia have frayed over oil policy.

China will seek to strengthen coordination with Saudi Arabia on energy policy and exploration, a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said. Saudi Arabia, along with Russia, is the de facto leader of OPEC+, a producers’ cartel that pumps roughly half the world’s oil.

Saudi Arabia’s daily exports of crude to China have averaged 1.65 million barrels this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s worth around $130 million at today’s prices.

There was no mention of the idea that Saudi Arabia may accept yuan payments for oil instead of the dollar, as was reported earlier this year. Diplomats and analysts said at the time the reports should be seen as a political message to the US, rather than the kingdom’s plans, partly because the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar to shield from price volatility.

The two nations also signed a slew of energy and investment pacts, though details were scant. They announced plans to synchronize Xi’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure program with the kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to wean the economy off its reliance on oil.

EXPLAINER: Understanding the Ups and Downs of US-Saudi Relations

Xi and Prince Mohammed “reviewed aspects of partnership and joint coordination efforts,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency said. Xinhua said Xi agreed to help boost Chinese tourism to the Middle Eastern nation and expand cultural links.

The moves show a willingness to strengthen relations just as both countries’ ties with the US cool. In October, President Joe Biden accused Riyadh of allying with Russia on oil production cuts, vowing unspecified “consequences.”

China, Saudi Arabia Agree to Hold Regular Summits as Ties Warm

The pacts included an agreement with China’s Huawei Technologies Co. on cloud computing and high-speed internet complexes in Saudi Arabia. Last month, the Federal Communications Commission moved to seal off Huawei from the US market for telecoms equipment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xiamen International Bank Considers $1.3 Billion HK IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiamen International Bank Co., set up almost four decades ago with both local and foreign investors, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles

  • China’s Xi Jinping Meets Saudi Crown Prince in Pivotal Visit

    The leaders of China and Saudi Arabia will sign agreements worth more than $29 billion as the desert kingdom deepens ties with global partners, including U.S. rivals.

  • Two More ECB Rate Hikes Seen Before QT Goes Live Early Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will raise interest rates twice more in its struggle with unprecedented inflation, including a smaller half-point hike next week, economists predict.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’s President A

  • 5 Important Energy Questions For 2023

    With the new year around the corner, we have a number of questions lined up for our anonymous expert, the Question Man

  • Toshiba Plans Special Meeting Next Week for JIP-Led Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is planning a special committee meeting next week to discuss the buyout offer led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’s President

  • Marketmind: All in on reopening

    Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60% in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

  • Oil Spill In Rural Kansas Creek Shuts Down Keystone Pipeline

    People could smell the oil in the nearby town, witnesses reported. "It was like driving by a refinery," said one.

  • National Board of Review Unveils 2022 Honorees

    Winners include "Top Gun: Maverick" for best film and Steven Spielberg for best director.

  • Those who invested in Wild Bunch (FRA:WBAH) three years ago are up 244%

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can...

  • Instem plc's (LON:INS) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Instem (LON:INS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.1% over the last month...

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LEI)?

    Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:LEI ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from...

  • Recent 19% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Novonix (ASX:NVX) shareholders, they're still up 254% over 3 years

    Novonix Limited ( ASX:NVX ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 24% over the month. But that doesn't...

  • Mullen Automotive Announces Auto Veteran as New VP of Commercial Sales

    Mullen Automotive Announces Auto Veteran as New VP of Commercial Sales

  • EU to Impose More Sanctions on Iran for Military Aid to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is preparing additional sanctions against Iran over military aid Tehran has provided to Russia as well as its violent crackdown on protesters, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracte

  • Credit Suisse Raises $4.3 Billion Capital After Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG completed a 4 billion-franc ($4.3 billion), two-pronged capital increase, giving Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner the funds needed to embark on a comprehensive restructuring of the troubled lender.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elo

  • China’s Xi Jinping Visits Saudi Arabia Amid Strained U.S. Ties

    The visit could deepen the relationship between the world’s top oil importer and top oil exporter amid strained U.S.-Saudi ties and a global reshuffling of power accelerated by the Ukraine war.

  • EU Finds Its Russia Sanctions Largely Spared Own Economies

    (Bloomberg) -- The impact of the European Union’s sanctions on its own economy has so far been largely contained to a few specific sectors, according to an assessment prepared by the bloc’s executive arm.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Oil Stock -- Is It Right for You?

    Warren Buffett has been making a massive bet on oil stocks this year. Berkshire most recently bought another 6 million shares of Occidental, and now holds 20.9% of its outstanding shares. Here's a closer look at why he's buying Occidental and whether that makes it a good oil stock for other investors to add to their portfolios.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.