Xi Vows ‘No Mercy’ as He Deepens Graft Fight in Critical Sectors

(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping vowed to deepen an anti-corruption campaign spanning several critical sectors, a move that risks freezing spooked decision makers and hampering China’s fragile economic recovery.

The Chinese leader singled out the finance, energy, pharmaceutical and infrastructure sectors, as well as state-owned enterprises, as targets of fresh scrutiny at a meeting of the Communist Party’s anti-graft agency on Monday, according to state media.

China will clean up “hidden risks” in sectors where “power is concentrated, capital is intensive and resources are rich,” Xi told the conclave, state broadcaster China Central Television reported. “There’s no turning back, no relaxing and no mercy in fighting corruption,” he said.

Xi’s comments put vast swathes of the economy on notice for more turmoil ahead, potentially undermining his efforts to bolster investor confidence and arrest a growth slowdown. The president is performing a balancing act as he tries to cement the party’s control, while wooing overseas executives to back the world’s second-largest economy.

“The security-centric economic thinking is indeed a risk,” Shirley Yu, fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday from a conference in Shanghai. “Economic policy is to a large extent driven by fear,” due to a mindset that stems from US-China geopolitical tensions and is present in both nations, she added.

China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong has made corruption his signature policy since coming to power more than a decade ago. A record number of senior officials — known as “tigers” — were ensnared last year, and China investigated more than 100 financial professionals including former Bank of China Ltd. chairman Liu Liange. Xi said on Monday that “ants” were also in his crosshairs.

Punishments for those found guilty of offering bribes will be severe, Xi declared, emphasizing that those instigating the doling out of inappropriate funds would be just as culpable as those receiving them. The graft situation remains “complex and challenging,” he added.

The meeting comes as a four-episode CCTV documentary airs in China detailing 12 cases of corruption. One episode highlighted an official who loaded more than 150 billion yuan ($21 billion) onto his city’s debt books in “vanity” infrastructure projects — one of the areas Xi singled out on Monday.

China has also purged some 15 members from the upper echelons of its military and defense-industrial complex in recent months, as a corruption probe roils that sector. Those moves come after Beijing ousted its foreign minister abruptly over the summer without explanation, creating further instability.

Xi ramped up a national security campaign last year that undercut his his promises of “heart-warming” measures for foreign investors. Authorities probed consultancy firms, expanded a vague anti-spy law and restricted access to data. Two official measures of foreign direct investment into China fell to record lows last year, with one marking its first contraction.

