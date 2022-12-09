U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.00
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,866.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.50
    +54.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.30
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    +0.46 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2530
    -0.3770 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,230.90
    +398.78 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.49
    +11.81 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Xiamen International Bank Considers $1.3 Billion HK IPO

Pei Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Xiamen International Bank Co., set up almost four decades ago with both local and foreign investors, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chinese lender is working with advisers for preparation of the share sale, which could take place as soon as next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The state-backed bank could file a preliminary prospectus as early as the first quarter, one of the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for Xiamen International Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

If successful, Xiamen International Bank would be the first bank to list in the Asian financial hub since China’s Dongguan Commercial Rural Bank Co., which raised about $1.2 billion in its September 2021 IPO, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Hong Kong has only seen a few $1 billion-plus IPOs since then as China’s economic outlook and global recession concerns weigh on the broader equity market.

Founded in 1985 in coastal Fujian province, Xiamen International Bank is China’s first bank that was jointly owned by domestic and overseas shareholders, according to its website. It became a commercial bank wholly owned by local investors in 2013 after restructuring. Its biggest shareholder is Fujian Futou Investment LLC, controlled by the Fujian provincial government.

Xiamen International Bank has more than 40 branches and sub-branches in cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhuhai, Xiamen and Fuzhou. It also has fully-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, including Xiamen International Investment Ltd. (Hong Kong) and Luso International Banking Ltd. The lender’s net income was 4.2 billion yuan ($604 million) in 2021, a 5.6% drop from the previous year, according to its annual report. Its full-year net interest income rose 0.9% to 13.9 billion yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Visit to Saudi Arabia Brings Pledge of More Oil Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- China is willing to expand oil trade with Saudi Arabia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a visit to the kingdom that reinforced ties between the world’s No. 2 economy and its top supplier of crude.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted

  • Toshiba Plans Special Meeting Next Week for JIP-Led Bid, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is planning a special committee meeting next week to discuss the buyout offer led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’s President

  • Two More ECB Rate Hikes Seen Before QT Goes Live Early Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will raise interest rates twice more in its struggle with unprecedented inflation, including a smaller half-point hike next week, economists predict.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’s President A

  • Marketmind: All in on reopening

    Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60% in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

  • India's HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. Speaking to investors in New York on Thursday, HCL Chief Executive C. Vijayakumar said he expects revenue growth for the year ended March 31, 2023 to be at the lower end of the company's current forecast of 13.5%-14.5%. "Some of the macros like furloughs, some drop in discretionary spend in tech, telecom and a few other verticals are a little bit more than we expected at the beginning of the quarter," Vijayakumar said.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lululemon, Costco, Docusign, Chewy, RH

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Cathie Wood speaks on the Fed, energy, ARK ETF, crypto, Elon Musk

    ARK ETF Founder Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the crypto market, Elon Musk, Fed policy, Teladoc, and more.

  • Market Rally Ends Losing Streak, Nvidia Jumps; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally ended a losing streak, but the S&P 500 is below key levels. Nvidia jumped, but 5 chip-gear makers are near buy points.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were skyrocketing 371.8% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This huge gain came after the company announced on Tuesday that it's licensing bispecific antibody ivonescimab from Chinese drugmaker Akeso. Akeso will retain the rights to market the therapy throughout the rest of the world, including China.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals

    The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely. A few catalysts – positive results from a clinical trial, approval from a governmental regulatory agency, or a new product l

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’s Presi

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • Stocks Climb as Inflation Data Take Center Stage: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed on Friday while the dollar and bond yields fell as investors looked to inflation readings for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move

  • Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $32.44, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day.