U.S. markets open in 8 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.75
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,180.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,750.00
    +72.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.30
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.77
    +3.70 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2612
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9600
    +0.3400 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,688.25
    +1,397.88 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.96
    +65.46 (+10.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,319.28
    -50.15 (-0.18%)
     

Xi'an, China: Seeing the past and present across the millennia, culture and tourism innovation animates new forms of consumption

·3 min read

XI'AN, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the millennia of history and the prosperous times of Chang'an, the profound cultural accumulation rooted in Xi'an, China, is a valuable historical treasure of this ancient city. In recent years, Xi'an has been making efforts to transform its cultural resources into fashionable "cultural tourism IP" based on "Tang cultural elements" and modern technology, and bringing historical and cultural heritage to life in a modern context. Recently, Xi'an Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government held a meeting and proposed to make good use of historical and cultural heritage, promote the deep integration of cultural industry and tourism industry, in order to make Xi'an a display window of Chinese culture and civilization.

AssetPlaceHolder

"Noblewomen'' and "ladies", "literati" and "warriors", reciting poems in the streets and imitating songs and dances of the Tang Dynasty, and the moving love story performed by ''gifted scholars and beautiful ladies of the Tang Dynasty'', etc., this is a Tang style city life neighborhood, which was derived from a historical TV drama, The Longest Day in Chang'an. The beautiful scenery of Tang dynasty clothing can be seen everywhere, and with the help of "sound, light and electricity" technology, it is like entering a "time and space feast" interwoven with literature, history, folklore and food. Through the integration of film and television IP and commercial IP, each visitor can realize the transformation from "watching the play" to "getting into the play" when entering the "The Longest Day in Chang'an", which makes people "back to Tang Dynasty in one second". The immersive experience satisfies people's new demand for experiencing Tang culture and becomes a new contact point to promote the integration of culture, tourism and business.

What's more, relying on the "Tang cultural elements" to successfully build a cultural tourism scenic spot, there is also the famous Grand Tang Dynasty Ever-bright City. It has not only launched commercial activities such as "Tang Food Corner", "Tang Souvenir Corner" and "Tang Amusement Area", but also launched a number of immersive performances in the way of "interaction + experience", created a number of highly recognizable cultural tourism character IPs and blossomed the charm of "Tang culture" in an innovative way.

More than fourteen hundred years ago, Xi'an was known worldwide as Chang'an. It was the world's first city of one million people, including about 100,000 envoys, merchants, foreign students and monks from other countries, so Xi'an's image of openness and inclusiveness was also known to the world.

Despite the challenges of the epidemic, the ancient capital with thousands of years of history still exudes new vitality, driven by new leisure models such as market blocks, heritage exhibitions and immersive experiences. The long-standing cultural history has given consumption growth vitality and resilience, with "mystery boxes of Tang Dynasty characters", "ice cream made of images of popular landmarks such as the Terracotta Warriors and the City Wall," and "7 million netizens watching the Xi'an drum music stream", etc. All kinds of new consumption methods became the driving point for the upgrading of cultural tourism consumption. Xi'an is speeding up the integration of cultural resources and making history and culture the driving force for the development and innovation of this ancient city.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=422383

Caption: A Tang style city life neighborhood, which was derived from a historical TV drama, The Longest Day in Chang'an.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xian-china-seeing-the-past-and-present-across-the-millennia-culture-and-tourism-innovation-animates-new-forms-of-consumption-301557287.html

SOURCE Xi'an Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government

Recommended Stories

  • Shesterkin sensational in Rangers Game 7 win

    Igor Shesterkin was sensational in stopping 37 shots and Chris Kreider scored a pair in the pivotal Game 7 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Holland America Line's Holds Naming Ceremony for Rotterdam with Godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands

    Holland America Line's flagship Rotterdam received the royal treatment in a ceremony rich with Dutch heritage May 30, 2022, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands served as godmother and officially named the ship in front of invited dignitaries and guests.

  • Faith leaders in Boston raise questions about police response to recent beach trouble

    Police arrested five and dispersed hundreds during May 21 incident at Carson Beach

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Booed Outside Uvalde School Where Gunman Killed 21: 'Shame on You'

    The governor laid flowers outside a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School, where 19 students, died after admitting he was initially "misled" about police response to the shooting

  • Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

    Investigation launched into alleged accident

  • Mexico accepts U.S. request for labor probe into Panasonic

    Mexico's Economy Ministry has accepted a U.S. request to probe alleged labor abuses at a Panasonic auto parts plant in the northern border city of Reynosa, it said on Monday. The request from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) earlier this month marked the third U.S. labor complaint under a new trade deal that aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico. Mexico's Economy Ministry said it sent its response on Thursday and will review the case with the Labor Ministry to determine if worker rights had been violated under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

  • California woman sentenced to 15 months for punching Southwest Airlines flight attendant

    The passenger who knocked out two of the Southwest worker’s teeth was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution

  • 4 Best Travel Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access

    When you're waiting for your flight at the airport after you've cleared security, there are two ways to kill time. You can stuff down vending machine snacks while scouring the wall for an open outlet...

  • Hermès Unveils New Store in Doha’s Place Vendôme Mall

    At 6,500 square feet, the unit in Doha's new Place Vendôme mall is more than double the size of its predecessor.

  • Wary of foreign 'bad manners', Japan cautuously eases borders to aid tourism

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's easing of a two-year ban on foreign tourists seeks to balance the enormous economic importance of tourism with concerns that travellers would trigger a COVID outbreak, insiders say. Under the decision, Japan will allow in a limited number of foreign tourists on package tours starting June 10. Relaxing some of the world's strictest pandemic border measures required months of pressure from travel and tourism executives, three insiders told Reuters, describing both the government's fears of public backlash if infections spiked and the industry's concerns of an economic wipeout.

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • 'Don't look down': Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge targets thrill-seekers

    A mountain resort in Vietnam has opened a bridge with a bottom made of glass over a gorge 150 metres (492.13 ft) below to attract thrill-seeking tourists, the third such bridge in the Southeast Asian country. The Bach Long suspension bridge, which translates as "White Dragon", is in Son La province, northwest of the capital, Hanoi, and bordering Laos. "I dared not look down as I am afraid of heights," said one visitor, Vi Thi Thu, 22, who ventured onto the bridge after attending Saturday's opening ceremony, which included dragon dancing and ribbon cutting.

  • LendingTree: Americans to increase travel spending this summer. Here's what that means for local trends.

    Americans traveling this summer will spend a little more money on vacations, said a study by ValuePenguin, a financial tools site owned by Charlotte-based online lending giant LendingTree Inc. (Nasdaq: TREE). Further, nearly 73% of the 1,050 U.S. consumers surveyed for the study said they made plans to travel this summer — a great sign for the Orlando region. 57% of those who aren’t traveling this summer say they can’t afford a vacation, up from 43% last summer.

  • Glencore Bribery Cases Draw in Billionaire Former Executives

    (Bloomberg) -- The US corruption and market manipulation cases against Glencore Plc include allegations about the conduct of two former executives who formed part of the inner circle of the trading house’s top management for over a decade -- and walked away as billionaires.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodElizabeth Holmes Urge

  • Meet Dana A. Dorsey, The Man Who Reportedly Goes Down In History As Miami's First Black Millionaire

    Black wealth-building seems to be the forever trending topic.

  • Teenager, 17, stalked by driving instructor, 52, after he 'fell in love with her'

    Graham Mansie was given a suspended sentence for stalking his victim after he travelled from London to her halls of residence in York.

  • Aeroplan members can now earn points for online LCBO purchases

    Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, and the LCBO, one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, are pleased to announce that Aeroplan members can now earn Aeroplan points for eligible purchases made on LCBO.com and the LCBO app, in addition to eligible purchases made in store.

  • Memorial Day Forecast

    Memorial Day Forecast

  • Brother, sister receive prison terms for roles in 1993 cold case murder

    The siblings will be required to serve 85% of their sentences before they’re eligible for parole, the DA's office said.

  • Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were on the De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft which crashed 15 minutes after taking off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on Sunday morning. "There is very little chance to find survivors," said Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.