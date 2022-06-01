U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.25
    +11.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,129.00
    +158.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,654.00
    +7.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.90
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.87
    +1.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -12.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3490
    +0.6730 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,588.15
    +106.95 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.47
    -7.59 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Xi'an, China: Seeing the past and present across the millennia, culture and tourism innovation animates new forms of consumption

·3 min read

XI'AN, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the millennia of history and the prosperous times of Chang'an, the profound cultural accumulation rooted in Xi'an, China, is a valuable historical treasure of this ancient city. In recent years, Xi'an has been making efforts to transform its cultural resources into fashionable "cultural tourism IP" based on "Tang cultural elements" and modern technology, and bringing historical and cultural heritage to life in a modern context. Recently, Xi'an Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government held a meeting and proposed to make good use of historical and cultural heritage, promote the deep integration of cultural industry and tourism industry, in order to make Xi'an a display window of Chinese culture and civilization.

A Tang style city life neighborhood, which was derived from a historical TV drama, The Longest Day in Chang'an.
A Tang style city life neighborhood, which was derived from a historical TV drama, The Longest Day in Chang'an.

"Noblewomen'' and "ladies", "literati" and "warriors", reciting poems in the streets and imitating songs and dances of the Tang Dynasty, and the moving love story performed by ''gifted scholars and beautiful ladies of the Tang Dynasty'', etc., this is a Tang style city life neighborhood, which was derived from a historical TV drama, The Longest Day in Chang'an. The beautiful scenery of Tang dynasty clothing can be seen everywhere, and with the help of "sound, light and electricity" technology, it is like entering a "time and space feast" interwoven with literature, history, folklore and food. Through the integration of film and television IP and commercial IP, each visitor can realize the transformation from "watching the play" to "getting into the play" when entering the "The Longest Day in Chang'an", which makes people "back to Tang Dynasty in one second". The immersive experience satisfies people's new demand for experiencing Tang culture and becomes a new contact point to promote the integration of culture, tourism and business.

What's more, relying on the "Tang cultural elements" to successfully build a cultural tourism scenic spot, there is also the famous Grand Tang Dynasty Ever-bright City. It has not only launched commercial activities such as "Tang Food Corner", "Tang Souvenir Corner" and "Tang Amusement Area", but also launched a number of immersive performances in the way of "interaction + experience", created a number of highly recognizable cultural tourism character IPs and blossomed the charm of "Tang culture" in an innovative way.

More than fourteen hundred years ago, Xi'an was known worldwide as Chang'an. It was the world's first city of one million people, including about 100,000 envoys, merchants, foreign students and monks from other countries, so Xi'an's image of openness and inclusiveness was also known to the world.

Despite the challenges of the epidemic, the ancient capital with thousands of years of history still exudes new vitality, driven by new leisure models such as market blocks, heritage exhibitions and immersive experiences. The long-standing cultural history has given consumption growth vitality and resilience, with "mystery boxes of Tang Dynasty characters", "ice cream made of images of popular landmarks such as the Terracotta Warriors and the City Wall," and "7 million netizens watching the Xi'an drum music stream", etc. All kinds of new consumption methods became the driving point for the upgrading of cultural tourism consumption. Xi'an is speeding up the integration of cultural resources and making history and culture the driving force for the development and innovation of this ancient city.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=422383

Caption: A Tang style city life neighborhood, which was derived from a historical TV drama, The Longest Day in Chang'an.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xian-china-seeing-the-past-and-present-across-the-millennia-culture-and-tourism-innovation-animates-new-forms-of-consumption-301558584.html

SOURCE Xi'an Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government

Recommended Stories

  • Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

    Investigation launched into alleged accident

  • This Monster Growth Stock Is Still on Sale

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is one stock that's posting dramatic growth at the same time that its share price is falling, giving investors a great opportunity to buy a monster growth stock on sale. Airbnb is not your grandfather's travel company. It has a powerful combination of leading through innovative travel solutions as well as benefiting from traditional travel.

  • Travel: 'We don't have enough pilots,' analyst explains amid cancellation mayhem

    Plan to fly this summer? Be prepared for the worst.

  • This Major Airline Is Canceling 100 Flights a Day, Starting Tomorrow

    Anyone who travels knows that choosing a dependable airline can be one of the most important decisions in the trip planning process. And even though carriers are still figuring out how to best serve their customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are taking advantage of the recent surge in demand for travel by bulking up their schedules with extra departures and added destinations. But now, one major airline has announced it will be canceling about 100 flights a day as soon as tomorro

  • Football player found not guilty of murder for beating to death gay man who posed as woman on Tinder

    Jerry Smith, 40, died after posing as ‘Angie Renee’ to meet straight college-aged men

  • 1 Dead After Crashing Into Miami Pond Teeming With Alligators

    Police snipers guarded the pond during a tense rescue attempt.

  • North Carolina man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

    A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

  • 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average Social Security benefit in 2022 is $1,657 per month or right under $20,000 per year, according to AARP. If you're planning to live on just your Social Security check as a retiree in the...

  • Jury deliberates verdict in 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial

    A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial Tuesday that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise millions of dollars for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors by lying to them. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors to deliver guilty verdicts on fraud and conspiracy charges against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea. “You will quickly see that the evidence is overwhelming,” the prosecutor said as he delivered a rebuttal after defense attorney John Meringolo told the jury that an acquittal was the only fair verdict.

  • White Man Caught on Video Taunting Black Spa Owner: ‘Your Race Destroyed My Life’

    TikTok @morgan.moon.goddessA Black spa owner in Texas said she had to take matters into her own hands Sunday after being racially harassed by a white customer who claimed her “race and class destroyed” his life.“You ruined my life, my entire legacy of being a Christian,” the man told her in a video that’s since gone viral.The business owner, who requested anonymity for her own safety, said the incident was particularly unnerving in the aftermath of the massacre at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo

  • Half-term travel – live: Four hour queues at Manchester Airport as easyJet and BA cancel flights

    Holidaymakers face delays, queues and flight cancellations

  • Busting gun-culture myths that always surface after mass shootings; let’s get real

    Uvalde, Texas school shooting spurs spurious rhetoric on why to do nothing. Here’s how to confront it | Commentary

  • Police Release Details On DUI Arrest Of Nancy Pelosi's Husband Following Crash

    The House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was involved in a collision in Napa County, authorities said.

  • Supreme Court decisions due soon on abortion, guns, religion and climate change

    As the Supreme Court's term wraps up, justices are expected to rule on Roe vs. Wade, gun laws and the EPA's authority to limit carbon emissions.

  • Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

    U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations are indicative of a larger pattern of commercial airplanes stuck on the tarmac. Short-staffing due to pandemic lockdowns, larger demand for the public to fly after two years of covid quarantines, and air traffic control issues are the major reasons why so many flights are grounded these days.

  • Plane takes 12 hours to fly from Dallas to LA

    Flight bound for Tokyo forced to make a U-turn

  • Airlines Had a Rough Holiday Weekend. The Summer Could Be Worse.

    Airlines canceled more than 7,000 flights over Memorial Day weekend. The NYSE Arca Airline Index is down 5.9% in May.

  • Indian singer shot dead in broad daylight

    STORY: A famous Indian singer, turned politician, was shot dead in broad daylight in India’s Western Punjab state, according to police on Sunday. Authorities said they suspected inter-gang violence. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu – popularly known as Sidhu Mooeswala – died while being taken to the hospital after the attack in the Mansa district. The Punjab Director General of Police, V.K. Bhawra spoke after the incident, blaming gang wars. "He - Sidhu Moosewala - had two people with him. There was a car behind his and two other cars came towards them from the front. This is when the firing took place, and where he got his injuries from the bullets. He was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital." "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of this gang has claimed responsibility from Canada," The violence comes more than three months after Punjab’s state elections. A member of the singer’s family - Billa Siddhu – spoke to reporters. "He was receiving threats during the elections. However - he was unbothered because there were many security personnel who were on guard for him. As soon as they withdrew the security forces, his rivals got a chance to harm him." The state government withdrew personal security for the singer on Saturday. Moosewala won the Best Lyricist award at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards in 2017 for his rap song 'So High'. The singer made his political debut in 2021 when he joined Congress, which is the main opposition party in India.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Advance Lawsuit And Receive Surprising Gift

    May 31 marks the 101st anniversary of the beginning of the Tulsa Race Massacre that destroyed the prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, a community of Black wealth and achievement that had been nicknamed

  • Miami Beach doctor arrested for allegedly attempting to purchase 12-year-old as a sex slave

    A former resident at Miami Beach’s Mount Sinai Medical Center was arrested and charged for an attempted sex trafficking of a young girl. Alan Li, who was fired from Mount Sinai and arrested on May 12, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor under 14 and attempted coercion or enticement of a minor. An investigation of the 26-year-old began on March 12 after a woman from Ohio, an escort whom Li met through a dating site, contacted federal agents to report Li’s search for underage girls in Miami.