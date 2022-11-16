U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    -10.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,543.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,862.00
    -42.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.10
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    -0.71 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0344
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +0.81 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0590
    +0.7810 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,903.37
    +136.09 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.23
    +2.53 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,006.92
    +16.75 (+0.06%)
     

Xiantao Zhengxin Group Introduces a Fully Automated Mask Production Line to Expand Production Capacity, Reduce Pollution and Contribute to Sustainable Development

·3 min read

Xiantao Zhengxin Group triples production capacity with its fully automated mask production machines

XIANTAO, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhengxin Group (Zhengxin) is proud to introduce its new fully automatic mask production line to expand mask production capacity and start production in November. This production line triples Zhengxin's daily output of masks. In addition, the automatic production line adds a mask packaging function that reduces air pollution and ensures separate packaging for each mask.

Xiantao Zhengxin Group Introduces a Fully Automated Mask Production Line to Expand Production Capacity, Reduce Pollution and Contribute to Sustainable Developmen
Xiantao Zhengxin Group Introduces a Fully Automated Mask Production Line to Expand Production Capacity, Reduce Pollution and Contribute to Sustainable Developmen

Advantages of fully automated mask machines for businesses and consumers

The intelligent automatic mask machine replaced manual production; the workers just need to place the raw materials into the machine's conveyor belt. Following this step, the materials go through the mask-forming and packaging process automatically, remarkably saving the cost for production. Before installing the fully automated production line, Zhengxin's daily output of masks reached up to 50,000 pieces per day. After the introduction of the fully automated mask machine, the daily output of masks reached 150,000 pieces per day, drastically increasing efficiency while reducing overall costs.

In addition to bringing advantages to mask manufacturers, Zhengxin's fully automated machine also provides safety for consumers. The machine has a single-piece mask packaging function, which can provide a sealed package for each mask to block harmful particles in the air.

"By introducing a fully automated mask production line, we have not only increased relevant production capacity, but also brought better-quality products to downstream consumers," said Yang Ming, President of Zhengxin Group. The company is committed to providing products made from high-quality surgical and medical non-woven fabrics. The final products have passed domestic and foreign mainstream testing and certification such as SGS, CE, GB2626-2019, GB32610-2016. Zhengxin's quality control team has implemented strict procedures to ensure that each product meets international standards of excellence.

Degradable non-woven technology

Zhengxin has accumulated rich experience in the field of personal protective equipment (PPE) products and is a trusted partner of the government and hospitals. Mr. Danny Peng, CEO of Zhengxin Group, said, "We are full of confidence in the potential of overseas markets. Therefore, we have developed a degradable non-woven technology, which is widely used in our PPE product series. At the same time, the new production technology has improved the company's performance in energy conservation, emission reduction, and green and sustainable development. Zhengxin Group will continue to uphold its commitment to sustainable development and practice corporate social responsibility."

About the Xiantao nonwoven industry

Xiantao City is located in Hubei province, China. Shortly after China opened to the outside world, the non-woven products industry was opened through a foreign trade order. After more than 30 years of development, Pengchang Town in Xiantao City is now home to the world's largest non-woven product industry. With a total population of only 116,000, Pengchang Town produces 60 percent of China's non-woven products and occupies a quarter of the global market share.

About Zhengxin Group

Zhengxin Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of non-woven products, and its products are widely used in medical care and other fields. In 2021, the company's sales exceeded US$150 million and its products were exported to more than 180 countries around the world. The number of employees exceeds 1,000. Zhengxin Group attaches great importance to social responsibility and customer trust as the basis for its global strategy. The company believes that establishing an international brand, raising product awareness, and gaining a larger market share globally will be the keys to success.

Official Website: https://www.zxmedppe.com/

Contact:
Danny Peng
+86-18719465313
danny@zxmedppe.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xiantao-zhengxin-group-introduces-a-fully-automated-mask-production-line-to-expand-production-capacity-reduce-pollution-and-contribute-to-sustainable-development-301679527.html

SOURCE Zhengxin International Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said a rocket that struck a village in Poland near the Ukraine border was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, comments that may limit the risk of a major escalation in tensions over the incident.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fi

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Is Amazon's AWS Creating a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity for the Stock?

    Of all the tech titan stocks that have been clobbered this year, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is arguably one of the more surprising losers. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant have fallen over 40% so far in 2022.

  • Is Honeywell Starting to Give You a Fear of Heights?

    Honeywell International -- a diversified manufacturing and technology company -- has seen its stock price soar in recent weeks. Let's check out the charts to see if we should part ways or stay on for further gains.

  • Even Tesla EVs Fall Short in Reliability, Consumer Reports Says

    Consumer Reports' reliability rankings for automobiles are out. Electric vehicles made by Tesla, GM, and Ford didn't do so well.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ares Capital, Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital

    Ares Capital, Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • GM's North American battery supply chain is key to EV profits

    General Motors Co plans to add more links to its North American battery supply chain, adding to roughly 20 deals so far, in a key strategy to help the Detroit automaker narrow the gap with Tesla Inc in electric vehicle profitability. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and other executives are scheduled to brief investors Thursday on the automaker's progress toward scaling up production capacity to deliver 1 million electric vehicles a year in North America by 2025.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • 3.6 Billion More Reasons Warren Buffett's Bold Bet on This Oil Stock is Paying Off

    Warren Buffett has a knack for seeing things that other investors miss. In 2019, his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), made a bold bet that Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE: OXY) aggressive acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum would pay off by helping it fund that deal. Buffett believes so much in Occidental that Berkshire has gone on to buy 20% of the oil company's outstanding shares and has received regulatory approval to boost that stake up to 50%.

  • Has U.S. Oil Supply Peaked Again? Energy Experts Disagree

    Current indications regarding U.S. crude supply are mixed, and after stagnating for months, U.S. drilling and fracking activity has started climbing, but this has yet to translate into higher production

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares have dramatically outperformed the market in 2022. Investors were thrilled to see the beverage giant post accelerating sales growth and strong profits through most of this turbulent year. With that in mind, let's take a look at what Coca-Cola's business might look like in 2027.

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • Yellen is happy for India to buy as much Russian oil as it wants, but there's a caveat

    India’s deepening trade ties with Russia have sparked global criticism this year. The US, however, seems to have come to accept this evolving trade pattern.

  • Alibaba Focuses On Logistics Growth Beyond China To Beat Slowdown

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) logistics arm Cainiao recently launched its first parcel distribution center in Brazil, adding to its regional network of sorting centers in Mexico and Chile, TechCrunch reports. A cooling economy and aggressive rivals like Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) hurt Alibaba's e-commerce business in China. For the first time, Alibaba did not disclose the sales tally for its annual "Singles Day" shopping festival, which fell on November 11 and used to come with a