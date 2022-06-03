U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,277.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,897.75
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.70
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.95
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.90
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9020
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,485.87
    +601.57 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.39
    +14.76 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Xiaomi appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager of India business

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Xiaomi is elevating Alvin Tse, a veteran at the firm, as the General Manager for its India business as the Chinese technology group bolsters its efforts to fight increasing competition from rivals including Samsung and looks to smoothen its relationship with New Delhi.

The appointment of Tse (pictured above), who until recently led Xiaomi's Indonesia business, follows the transition of Manu Kumar Jain, the previous head of Xiaomi India, to a globe role as Group VP.

Under Jain’s leadership Xiaomi grew from being yet another upstart to the largest smartphone maker in India, a position it has largely maintained for over three years. He left his India leadership position last year.

Tse is no stranger to the India, either. He was instrumental in shaping Xiaomi's strategy and execution in its early days, according to people familiar with the matter, and has over the years served multiple roles at the firm. He was also one of the founding members at Poco, a sub-brand Xiaomi launched before spinning it out as an independent business.

“Post his transition, Alvin will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company's next phase of growth. Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets,” the company said in a statement.

Xiaomi also announced that Anuj Sharma, a former Motorola executive who has also previously worked at Xiaomi and moved to Poco over two years ago, is rejoining the Chinese giant as Chief Marketing Officer.

“With their guidance, Xiaomi India will continue to stay true to its core philosophy of relentlessly building amazing products with honest prices such that everyone in the world can enjoy a better lifestyle through innovative technology,” the company said.

The rejig comes at a crucial time for Xiaomi. Even as it maintains the tentpole position in the Indian smartphone market, Samsung and Realme are increasingly closing the gap.

A look at India's smartphone market. Data: Canalys

Xiaomi is also confronting a strange debacle in India. In April this year, India’s anti-money laundering agency seized assets worth about $725 million from Xiaomi India for what it said was a breach of the country’s foreign exchange laws in a major blow to the Chinese phone maker that commands the Indian smartphone market. The move has been put on hold pending a court decision.

The agency also summoned Xiaomi executives including Jain for questioning earlier this year over tax compliance. Xiaomi later alleged that its executives faced threats of "physical violence" during the questioning, Reuters reported.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association, a lobby group that represents Apple and many other tech giants, late last month called out Indian authorities for lacking understanding of how patents and royalty atop of them work, an element at the core of the dispute between Xiaomi and the anti-money laundering agency.

Over the past four years, Xiaomi has aggressively expanded its presence in India, setting up its iconic stores and has partnered with scores of local retailers. It has also made deep inroads with phone manufacturers such as Foxconn to move much of its assembly work to India from China. But the firm is not immune to the geopolitical tension between India and China.

India banned over 200 apps with links to China in 2020. Some of Xiaomi's apps also got blacklisted in India and amid the scuffle between the two nuclear-armed neighboring nations, Xiaomi rebranded many stores in the country to position itself as an Indian firm.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • The Dow Ends Firmly in the Green Thanks to Boeing's Big Potential Deal and Salesforce's Post-Earnings Run

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 435 points today as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) continued its impressive two-day run after reporting better-than-expected earnings earlier this week. Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) also helped drive the Dow higher, as it closes in on what could be a lucrative new contract. Salesforce didn't beat earnings by much, but the results came in better than expected and it was all the market needed to see to plow into the stock.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Realty Income 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Made In Dividends

    One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O

  • Don’t get too excited about the stock market’s recent rally. Some Wall Street experts say it could be a trap—and the bear market will still wreak havoc

    “Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • I invested in Tesla early and now have a low 8-figure nest egg. I want to live off the interest and leave my kids money so they ‘don’t have to struggle like I had to.’ Should I use a financial adviser?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The next thing to know: Keep your expectations at bay.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • Lululemon stock jumps after hours on Q1 earnings, Crowdstrike stock dips on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lululemon and CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings reports posted after hours today.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

    Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

  • Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

    No sooner had the news broke that electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has suffered another fire at its Illinois factory, than the second shoe dropped: Investment bank D.A. Davidson just started coverage of Rivian stock with an underperform rating and a $24 price target that implies it could fall as much as 24%. In announcing its reasoning for not rating Rivian a buy, Davidson explained that "there have been bumps in the road" (like a fire!) as Rivian gets its operations ramped up. For this reason, the analyst hesitates to recommend buying Rivian until all the kinks have been worked out.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Microsoft stock slips after tech giant lowers earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Microsoft stock is down today.