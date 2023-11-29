Xiaomi Billionaire Gifts Record $182 Million to China University
(Bloomberg) -- Lei Jun, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp., made a record cash donation to his alma mater, Wuhan University, adding to a surge in pledges by the nation’s richest.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Charlie Munger, Who Helped Buffett Build Berkshire, Dies at 99
Musk’s Cybertruck Is Already a Production Nightmare for Tesla
Hamas Releases 12 Hostages Despite Claims of Truce Violations
Bill Ackman Bets Fed Will Cut Interest Rates as Soon as First Quarter
India to Add $5 Billion Aircraft Carrier to Fleet to Counter China
Lei gifted the school 1.3 billion yuan ($182 million), the biggest ever cash donation to a Chinese university from an alumnus, according to the institution’s official Weibo account. The money will help support computer science innovations, students’ development and research on six fundamental disciplines, it said in a separate post.
Donations from rich Chinese have soared in recent years as President Xi Jinping pushes to close the wealth gap with his “common prosperity” campaign. In July 2021, Lei transferred $2.2 billion worth of Xiaomi shares to the Xiaomi Foundation and the Lei Jun Foundation.
Lei, 53, graduated from Wuhan University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science before starting his tech career. He landed a job at Chinese software maker Kingsoft Corp. and by 1998 was its chief executive officer. He then co-founded an online retailer that he sold to Amazon.com Inc. in 2004. Xiaomi started in 2010.
Lei is now worth of $14.3 billion, based on his stakes in tech firms including Xiaomi and Kingsoft, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Last week, Xiaomi reported its first revenue gain in almost two years as it expands aggressively into higher-end models at home and abroad.
Xiaomi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
--With assistance from Vlad Savov.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Chinese Car Companies Cracked North America by Going to Mexico
Scientists and Farmers Race to Save the World’s Banana Supply
Deepfake Pornography Victims Learn There Are No Laws to Fight It
MBA Alternative Augment Clinches $3.7 Million in New Funding
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.