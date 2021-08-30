Xiaomi Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Xiaomi Corporation has become a licensee and community member of OIN. As a leading global smartphone, smart device and IoT platform provider, Xiaomi is reinforcing its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of advanced smartphones, smart devices and advanced IoT platforms.



“Smartphones, intelligent devices, and IoT technology are driving unprecedented capabilities to improve personal relationships, expand entertainment options, make homes smarter and drive business efficiency. Thanks to its rich technical research and development capabilities, Xiaomi has created a significant array of products and services, as well as a sophisticated intellectual property portfolio,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “We appreciate Xiaomi joining OIN and demonstrating its commitment to collaborative innovation and patent non-aggression in open source.”

“Xiaomi is dedicated to bringing transparent and trustworthy products to users, so that quality technology is accessible to everyone," said Mr. Cui, Xiaomi Group Vice President. "Linux and open source technology are a core part of Xiaomi products. We will continue to develop and integrate OSS into our products. By joining OIN, we are demonstrating our unceasing commitment to creativity and open source. We proudly support Linux and the development of other open source projects in a manner that is free from patent concerns."

OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 351.1 million smart devices connected to its platform as of March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338nd, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,500 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

