Xiaomi joins the ranks of Chinese tech giants to work on EVs

Rita Liao
·1 min read

After weeks of rumors, Xiaomi officially confirmed that it is making a foray into the electric vehicle space. The Chinese smartphone and IoT giant will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to operate a smart EV business, the company said in a filing on Tuesday.

Xiaomi will inject an initial 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) into the venture with the total investment amount to reach $10 billion over the next ten years. Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun will serve as the CEO of the new EV venture.

It's unclear from the filing whether Xiaomi will sell cars under its own household brand and contract manufacturers to take care of production, as it has done for most of its hardware devices. The company has long billed itself as an "internet firm" with a light-asset business model. The goal is to generate a chunk of its profits by selling services powering a myriad of price-friendly hardware products it sells.

A representative from Xiaomi said the company has no further detail to share beyond the filing.

Xiaomi is the latest Chinese tech company to enter the red-hot EV industry. Chinese search engine giant Baidu recently announced it would be making EVs with the help of automaker Geely.

More to come...

  • Xiaomi Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Making Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. plans to invest about $10 billion over the next decade to manufacture electric cars, embarking on its biggest-ever overhaul to enter China’s booming EV market.Billionaire co-founder Lei Jun will lead a new standalone division that will invest an initial 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) on smart vehicle manufacturing, the company said in an exchange filing.The Chinese smartphone maker joins tech giants from Apple Inc. to Huawei Technologies Co. in targeting the vehicle industry, betting future cars will grow increasingly autonomous and connected. Depending on progress, Xiaomi could end up investing a total 100 billion yuan in the project in as little as three years, taking external financing into account, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News before the announcement. The company will contribute about 60% of the envisioned sum and plans to raise the rest of the funds, said the person, who asked not be identified because the plans are private.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysXiaomi’s entry into the China electric vehicle market, as reported by Bloomberg News, opens a big new growth area beyond smartphones and other consumer electronics, which may revert to lower growth rates from 2023. Still, the reported outlay of 100 billion yuan to enter the market over the next three years, about double consensus R&D and capex, suggests a large uptick in costs to enter a market worth $12.6 trillion by 2030, according to BNEF.- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analystsClick here for the research.Xiaomi becomes the latest to pile into an already crowded arena, where an array of automakers from Tesla Inc. to local upstarts Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. are battling for a slice of the world’s biggest EV market. Search giant Baidu Inc. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. are also said to be teaming up to build electric cars. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone as consumers embrace cleaner automobiles and costs tumble, research firm Canalys estimates.The Beijing-based company will outsource car assembly to contract manufacturers, a model it uses for its smartphones, according to the person. Xiaomi relies on contract manufacturers such as Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group to make its mobile devices.However, the company has no plans to choose “established” automakers for its manufacturing partners, the person said. Great Wall Motor Co. last week rejected a Reuters report it will help Xiaomi make EVs.Lei led a review of the EV industry’s potential several months ago and a final decision to enter the arena was made in recent weeks, said another person familiar with the matter. Xiaomi has already hired engineers to work on software to be embedded in its cars, the person added.It’s venturing into unfamiliar territory. The smartphone maker also had just under 100 billion yuan of cash and equivalents at the end of 2020.Founded by Lei more than a decade ago, Xiaomi became the fastest-growing smartphone maker in China in the fourth quarter of last year after Huawei found it difficult to source key chips because of U.S. sanctions. The company is expected to unveil several new models in its flagship MIX smartphone lineup on Tuesday.Beyond mobile devices, it’s best known for running internet services and making a range of cut-price home gadgets from rice cookers to robo-vacuums.(Updates with details of Xiaomi launch in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xiaomi confirms it is getting into the EV business

    Xiaomi has confirmed an earlier report that it will start an electric car business, with an initial investment of $1.5 billion and $10 billion over the next 10 years.

  • 'Star Wars' Disney+ Series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Reveals Its Cast

    The long-awaited 'Star Wars' Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is scheduled to enter production next month, and it’s got a pretty stacked cast.

  • Teng Yue, Fund Run by Ex-Hwang Analyst, Denies Liquidation

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund run by a former analyst for Bill Hwang, the investor at the center of massive forced stock sales, told clients that banks haven’t liquidated his assets.Teng Yue Partners founder Tao Li also said in a brief note over the weekend that he has ample liquidity and sees a lot of buying opportunities, according to a fund investor.Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley liquidated holdings in Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management on Friday after he failed to meet margin calls.Li’s fund had been the subject of speculation that it, too, had been liquidated because he often makes bets on the same companies as his former boss. The block sales by the banks included several Chinese companies: Tencent Music Entertainment Group; Baidu Inc.; GSX Techedu Inc.; iQiyi Inc.; and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.Li worked at Hwang’s Tiger Asia Management for seven years before leaving in 2011 to start New York-based Teng Yue.The firm, which primarily trades Chinese companies, lost about 15% in March as of Friday, according to the investor. It’s still up for 2021, having gained about 40% during the first two months of the year. It returned 70% last year.Li didn’t return phone and email messages seeking comment.Like Hwang’s family office, Teng Yue has never filed a 13F form -- which reveals some portfolio holdings -- with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That suggests that Li trades few, if any, U.S. listed shares or that, like Hwang, he may have been using swaps to take positions.Teng Yue managed $10 billion, including leverage, at the end of 2020, regulatory filings show. The firm’s gross exposure, including borrowed money, typically ranges from 150% to 250% of net assets, according to the filing.(Updates with health of portfolio in second paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the year in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's answer to YouTube slumps on market debut

    Shares of Bilibili opened 2.2% below their issue price before slipping further in early trade

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Adds comment from Archegos in 8th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Credit Suisse, Nomura Slump as Banks Tally Archegos Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG both plunged more than 15% after saying they may face “significant” losses, as some of the world’s biggest banks tally their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management.Lenders to Bill Hwang’s New York-based family office are racing to contain the fallout after Archegos failed to meet margin calls last week. The forced liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to the firm roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., casting a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies facilitated by some of Wall Street’s biggest names.While the turmoil has so far had only a limited impact on broader financial markets, banks and people familiar with the matter indicated the unwinding of Archegos-related bets may have further to go. Credit Suisse and other lenders are still in the process of exiting positions, the bank said in a statement on Monday that didn’t mention Archegos by name. Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, people familiar said.The saga has captivated much of the financial industry, swathes of which have been piling on leverage in recent years amid historically low interest rates and one of the strongest equity bull markets on record.Much about Hwang’s trades remains unclear, but market participants estimate that his assets had grown to anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion and total positions may have topped $50 billion.A large portion of the leverage was provided by the banks through swaps, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. That meant that Archegos didn’t have to disclose its holdings in regulatory filings, since the positions were on the banks’ balance sheets.Nomura, whose shares tumbled by a record 16% in Tokyo on Monday, said in a statement that the estimated amount of its claim against an unnamed U.S. client was about $2 billion. That client is Archegos, according to people familiar with the matter.Credit Suisse said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”Shares of the Swiss lender, which has also been embroiled in a scandal over the collapse of Lex Greensill’s trade finance empire, sank as much as 17% on Monday, the biggest intraday drop since 2008.For Credit Suisse, the blow is particularly difficult given the bank still faces considerable uncertainty regarding a possible financial hit related to Greensill and the reputational damage sustained over the past year following a spying scandal.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who had vowed to start the year with a clean slate, is seeing the firm play a central role in a major financial blow up for the second time in weeks. At the beginning of the month, the bank roiled investors by suspending -- and then deciding to liquidate -- $10 billion of supply chain finance funds it managed with Greensill.Even before that incident, the firm had contended with a large write down on its stake in hedge fund York Capital, a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities and incidents of surveillance into former executives.Other lenders are also embroiled in Archegos. Deutsche Bank AG said Monday it had brought its exposure down to an immaterial level without any losses and didn’t expect to incur any loss shedding the rest.Goldman Sachs is telling shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from Archegos are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said. Spokespeople for the banks declined to comment.The New York-based bank’s loans to Archegos were fully collateralized and Goldman was among the first to begin reducing its exposure, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The bank has exited most of its Archegos-related positions, the person added.Morgan Stanley is also a prime broker to Archegos and was among the banks managing block trades that jolted markets on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. UBS Group AG also transacted with the fund. It’s unclear whether the banks face losses. Representatives for Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to comment.(Adds Deutsche Bank impact in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey Says April Rate Cut Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as April, when he sets monetary policy for the first time since his surprise appointment.“I do not approve a prejudiced approach to MPC decisions in April or the following months, that a rate cut will be delivered immediately,” Kavcioglu said in a written response to questions emailed by Bloomberg News, referring to monetary policy committee meeting next month.Q&A: Turkey’s New Central Banker Comments on Monetary Policy“In the new period, we will continue to make our decisions with a corporate monetary policy perspective to ensure a permanent fall in inflation. In this respect, we will also monitor the effects of the policy steps taken so far,” Kavcioglu said.Kavcioglu was appointed on March 20 after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired Naci Agbal from the central bank, two days after a larger-than-expected rate increase. The selection fueled expectations for a quick reversal of Turkey’s monetary policy, and triggered a sharp selloff in Turkish assets as investors concluded that policies that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes had come to an abrupt end after angering the president.Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyBut in his first interview since taking the job, Kavcioglu said he held a “strict adherence” to the bank’s 5% inflation target. The Turkish lira extended gains on the news, rising as much as 1.1%, before trimming its advance to 0.6% as of 10 a.m. in Istanbul. It was still the best-performing emerging-market currency.Erdogan’s ShadowIn contrast to most central bankers around the world, Erdogan believes higher interest rates fuel inflation, and wants them to be kept as low as possible. That preoccupation has seen the president fire three central bank three governors in less than two years. Now, after his shock appointment, Kavcioglu is the latest to hold the post.When asked about the Turkish monetary authority’s credibility, given the president’s strong influence and his ability to replace governors, Kavcioglu said the bank maintains “instrument independence” by law. He pledged to use all its tools as required by the inflation outlook, and said he’d stick to the single-rate policy framework inherited from his predecessor.Until Kavcioglu’s predecessor started an aggressive tightening cycle in November, investors frequently criticized the bank for being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018 when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.Kavcioglu, a former lawmaker for the ruling AK Party, served as a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, which criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey The new governor said, though, that he found it wrong to comment on earlier decisions of the central bank both “in principle and ethically.”“We strictly adhere to the medium-term inflation target of 5% set jointly with the government, and I am aware of its importance of this for sustainable growth,” he said. “When determining the monetary policy stance, we will continue to take into account the realized and expected inflation as well as global capital flows, real yields in peer countries, and the portfolio preferences of residents.”Reserves PledgeIn response to a question on how Turkey used its official reserves for nearly two years through 2020 to support the lira, the new central bank chief said, “exchange rates will be determined by supply and demand balance under free market conditions.”Last year alone, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves, while Erdogan’s allies argued reserves were used to finance current-account deficit.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and money held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year to $85.2 billion until Agbal’s appointment in November, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.The central bank will try to amass foreign reserves when market conditions are right, Kavcioglu said, a policy priority he shares with Agbal.“The central bank may use reserve-boosting tools under appropriate conditions, with prior and proper communication thereof,” Kavcioglu said.(Adds lira price in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why Wall Street is terrified over 'Tiger Cub's' surprise portfolio blowup

    Wall Street is looking over their backs following the portfolio blowup of whale Bill Hwang.

  • The pandemic is turning fracking companies into Bitcoin miners

    In 2018, the global cryptocurrency market had crashed, and Sergii Gerasymovych was looking for a way to keep his Bitcoin mining company afloat. Gerasymovych eventually settled on a plan to make money while cleaning up two notoriously climate-polluting industries. Gerasymovych’s biggest headache—as for all Bitcoin miners—was the price of electricity.

  • Now that the income-tax deadline is postponed, there’s a new end date for IRA contributions — here’s when

    People have more time to tuck more money into their IRA this tax season, now that the income tax filing deadline has been postponed a month.

  • The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF

    A new ETF will launch from Ark Invest covering the space sector launches Tuesday. The fund’s initial holdings are out now and offer a glimpse into the new ETF's investment thesis. Ark Space ETF: The highly anticipated Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX) will debut. The ETF was filed by Ark Invest back in January. The ETF is actively managed and will hold at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign companies that are engaged in the company’s theme of space exploration and innovation. Space exploration is defined as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.” The ETF will hold between 40 and 55 holdings and comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%. The Ark Space ETF's Holdings: Here's a look at the holdings in the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF as of March 26 by weighting in the ETF: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB): a company that provides GPS, laser and optical technologies that power industries like agriculture, architecture, engineering and construction. The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT): an ETF from Ark Funds that invests in some of the largest names in the 3D printing space. Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ: KTOS): a national security company that is developing transformative technology and systems. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX): the company is a large defense contractor and also has divisions for communication infrastructure and avionics for the commercial aviation market. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce company. Komatsu: the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world covering construction, mining and utility equipment. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): the largest defense contractor in the world. It has business segments in aeronautics, mission systems, missiles and fire control and space systems. Iridium Communications: (NASDAQ: IRDM): a mobile voice and data communications company with a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Thales SA: a French aerospace and defense company that is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors. Boeing (NYSE: BA): aerospace and defense firm that also has a large space and security segment. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): leading designer of graphics processing units. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): commercial aerospace designer and manufacturer of items such as fuselage systems, propulsion systems and wing systems. Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): makes automatic test systems for use in several industries including aerospace and defense. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): parent company of Google, YouTube, Verily, Waymo and other segments and one of largest technology companies in the world. Dassault Systems: a provider of computer-assisted design and product software for industries that include aerospace and defense. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY): a government contractor that operates in four segments of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN): offers GPS hardware and software for the fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation and marine industries. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): the company is developing a passenger flight service to space. Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN): operates in applied technology, engineered films and Aerostar divisions serving agricultural, construction, aerospace, defense and other markets. Airbus: one of largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV): an unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and satellite company serving the U.S. government and international governments. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company and one of the largest Chinese companies. Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ELST): produces products for defense, homeland security and commercial flight companies. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): streaming company operating in the U.S. and international markets with over 20 million subscribers domestically. Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI): an aerospace and defense supplier. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON): it operates with four business segments including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and safety and productivity. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): an electric vehicle company that also has a drone business seeking FAA certification. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): one of world’s largest semiconductor companies. Tencent Holdings: one of largest companies in the world covering internet services and gaming holdings. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS): engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for more than 50,000 customers globally including the aerospace and defense sectors. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): it designs automation software for companies in the semiconductor sector. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX): a leader in the field-programmable gate array circuit market that designs and sells chips to third party companies. Meituan: a Chinese company offering shopping and retail services for customers. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): an application software company helping customers in industries like manufacturing, engineering and construction. Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): a SPAC taking Archer, an eVTOL company, public. Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): a SPAC taking Joby Aviation, an eVTOL company, public. Not Just A Space ETF: The holdings in the ETF could change by Tuesday when the fund is launched. The current holdings show that the fund will not only own pure play space companies, but also companies that could benefit from growing connectivity around the world. Many of the names in the ETF are — like Netflix, Alibaba and Amazon. It is also surprising to see an existing 3D printing ETF make up the second-largest holding rather than individual 3D printing stocks. As an actively managed ETF, the holdings could change over the coming days. Several pure play space companies going public via SPAC appear to be omitted from the space ETF. Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArk Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should KnowDraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Fed won’t keep interest rates low so Washington can cheaply finance record debt, Waller says

    The newest member of the Federal Reserve insists the central bank won't fall prey to political pressure to keep interest rates low to help the government cheaply finance its huge and growing debt.