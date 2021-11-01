U.S. markets closed

Xiaomi & Navitas Align on Future GaN Applications

·5 min read
Next-gen GaN power ICs deliver up to 3x faster charging in diverse markets from mobile fast chargers to eMobility

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power ICs, highlighted next-generation power and fast-charging advances at the 2021 Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, at the Xiaomi Tech Park, Beijing on October 24th.

Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power ICs, highlighted next-generation power and fast-charging advances at the 2021 Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, at the Xiaomi Tech Park, Beijing on October 24th.
Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power ICs, highlighted next-generation power and fast-charging advances at the 2021 Xiaomi Portfolio Demo Day, at the Xiaomi Tech Park, Beijing on October 24th.

Xiaomi's market vision and Navitas' GaN power IC roadmap are perfectly aligned.

Xiaomi has grown to the #2 position in the global mobile phone market, and in March announced a $10 billion, 10-year investment into electric vehicles. Navitas enjoys a successful partnership with Xiaomi, and was invited to the Demo Day to exhibit GaN power IC solutions and how they could be used in Xiaomi's broad portfolio, including mobile fast chargers, home appliances, tools and EVs.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon, and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance.

At the exhibition, Jun LEI, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, Xiang WANG, Partner and President of Xiaomi Group, Feng ZHANG, Partner and Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group, Shiwei LIN, Vice President and CFO of Xiaomi Group, and Changshu SUN, Partner of Xiaomi Industrial Investment Department, visited the Navitas display. They discussed the latest GaNFast technology, saw existing GaNFast-powered Xiaomi mobile fast chargers including the world's smallest 65 W and new 55 W for the latest Xiaomi Civi phone, and reviewed product and application roadmaps.

As of October 2021, Navitas has shipped over 30 million GaNFast power ICs with zero reported GaN field failures, demonstrating excellent quality and reliability in the mobile market, and paving the way for expansion into consumer, solar, energy storage, data center and EV.

Navitas showcased a new 6.6 kW on-board charger (OBC) demo at the exhibition, with wide-range 240V-420V output, in only 222 x 168 x 60 mm and achieving a power density of 3 kW/liter – up to 3x higher power density than legacy-silicon-based OBCs. This means GaN power ICs charge 3x faster than old silicon systems of identical size. The Navitas OBC roadmap continues to over 5 kW/l.

Navitas estimates that an upgrade from silicon to GaN, would accelerate EV adoption by 3 years, saving 20%/yr of road-sector CO2 emissions by 2050.

At lower powers, Navitas also showcased leading-edge fast chargers from 20 W to 300 W, and a new data center power supply rated at 1,300 W and achieving world-leading 'titanium-class' efficiency performance.

President of Xiaomi Corporation, Mr Xiang WANG said, "The annual Xiaomi Technology Demo Day is a rare opportunity for Xiaomi to communicate with the upstream industry. We are very happy to see the rapid progress of our partners. As one of the important partners of Xiaomi, Navitas is also continuously developing and making progress in GaN power ICs. Together, we have launched Xiaomi's 55W GaN fast charge charger and 65W 1A1C GaN fast charger and other excellent products. We look forward to working with Navitas and continue to launch more amazing technology products with unprecedented product experience that will surprise our consumers."

"Navitas thanks Xiaomi not only for the honor of participating in this next-generation technology exhibition, but also for its long-term investment and partnership," said Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and general manager of Navitas China. "Xiaomi's market vision and Navitas' GaN power IC roadmap are perfectly aligned, from 55 W smartphone chargers to multi-kW EV applications."

About Xiaomi
Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 2 globally in the second quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

At the exhibition, Jun LEI, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, Xiang WANG, Partner and President of Xiaomi Group, Feng ZHANG, Partner and Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group, Shiwei LIN, Vice President and CFO of Xiaomi Group, and Changshu SUN, Partner of Xiaomi Industrial Investment Department, visited the Navitas display.
At the exhibition, Jun LEI, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, Xiang WANG, Partner and President of Xiaomi Group, Feng ZHANG, Partner and Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group, Shiwei LIN, Vice President and CFO of Xiaomi Group, and Changshu SUN, Partner of Xiaomi Industrial Investment Department, visited the Navitas display.
Navitas logo (PRNewsfoto/Navitas Semiconductor)
Navitas logo (PRNewsfoto/Navitas Semiconductor)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xiaomi--navitas-align-on-future-gan-applications-301413322.html

SOURCE Navitas Semiconductor

