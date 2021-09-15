Xiaomi unveils Pad 5 productivity tablet and Mi Smart Band 6 with NFC

Xiaomi has also launched a new tablet, the Pad 5, and an NFC version of the Mi Smart Band 6 today, in addition to its new Xiaomi 11 smartphones. The Pad 5 was designed with productivity in mind, specifically as a tool meant for people working or studying from home. It comes with the company's Smart Pen, which can be used to take notes or to quickly take screenshots with its function keys. The tablet has an 8-megapixel front camera that supports 1080p video for meetings and classes. It also has built-in capability to scan documents for later use or for sharing using its 13-megapixel rear camera.

Since the manufacturer wants the tablet to double as an entertainment center, it equipped the device with an 11-inch WQHD+ display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and added support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor announced earlier this year, which XDA Developers previously described as a revised version of the Snapdragon 855 that powered most flagships in 2019. It'll be available in Gray and Pearl White and in two configurations: One with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with prices that begin at EUR349 (US$412) and EUR399 (US$472), respectively. Release dates vary per region, and those interested will have to check availability in their location.

Xiaomi has also launched a new version of the Mi Smart Band 6 that was originally introduced in March 2020. The new band still has the health-focused features of the old one, including an SpO2 function, but it now also comes with the ability to make contactless payments via NFC. Xiaomi says it teamed up with Mastercard to add the feature to the wearable, which now also comes with built-in access to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. The smart band will set buyers back EUR55 (US$65).

Xiaomi

Aside from the Pad 5 and the new Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi has also launched the EUR599 (US$708) Mi Smart Projector 2. It's a portable projector running on Android TV that has built-in access to Google Assistant and the capability to show images in 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. Finally, the company has introduced a two-pack mesh system that can offer dual-band WiFi 6 network coverage of up to 4,000 square feet, which will set buyers back EUR149 (US$176).