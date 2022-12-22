U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    +0.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4300
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,818.89
    -9.99 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.04
    +0.84 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,154.20
    -353.67 (-1.33%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Xiaomi Replaces President, Chairman Pledges Investment in R&D

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. will replace its president before the end of this year, the latest management change from the Chinese smartphone giant whose billionaire co-founder is betting $10 billion in the electric vehicles market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wang Xiang, a former Qualcomm Inc. executive before joining Xiaomi in 2015, will step down as president on December 30, Xiaomi’s co-founder and Chairman Lei Jun wrote in a letter to employees on Thursday.

Wang’s role will be replaced by Lu Weibing, who joined Xiaomi to lead the Redmi sub-brand in 2019, said the letter. Lu, 46, has expanded his power in recent years, taking the roles as the president of the China region and head of the international department, according to Xiaomi’s website.

Two co-founders, Hong Feng and Wang Chuan, will also step out of the company’s daily operations, Lei said in the same announcement. Lei also pledged to increase operational efficiency to fight competition.

“We will add investment in research and development and continue to push our strategy of making high-end products,” Lei wrote.

A Xiaomi representative confirmed the appointment with Bloomberg News.

Lei didn’t say if the change would impact the company’s EV project. In early 2021, Lei announced to invest about $10 billion over 10 years to make Xiaomi-branded cars. He has largely retreated from the public eye to spend time on the EV project since then.

The surprise announcement is the latest round of reshuffles in Xiaomi, which saw sales fell roughly 10% in September quarter amid a worldwide slowdown in smartphone demand. Earlier this month, a senior executive in India left the company amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressure in the country.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Natural Gas Output Drops as Winter Storm Disrupts Production

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas output is expected to plunge the most since last winter as freezing weather across key production regions shuts wells. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseDaily output of the heati

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Share Buyback Could Depend on Severity of Any Recession

    The entrepreneur and CEO said in October the car maker could buy back $5 billion to $10 billion in shares.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rallied on a Bad Day for the Markets

    Management said its prices for specialized automotive steel would rise next year, and its costs would be lower.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Comeback Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s 10 comeback stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Jim Cramer’s 5 Comeback Stocks. CNBC’s Jim Cramer mentioned beaten down tech stocks on November 22, which he believes can make a drastic comeback after the Federal Reserve stops its fiscal tightening. He […]

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dollar Rises: Markets WrapBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Fed's Favorite Inflation Report; Tesla Rises Late On Elon Musk Pledge

    Tesla and chips led sharp market losses Thursday, despite a late bounce. TSLA rose late as but Elon Musk said no more share sales for now. The Fed's favorite inflation report looms.

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • Got $10,000? Here's How Much You Can Earn In Dividends -- Without Putting Your Portfolio at Risk

    A great way to boost your income is by investing in dividend stocks. Investing $10,000 in a stock yielding 10% would result in $1,000 in annual dividend income. For those reasons, it can sometimes be difficult to determine how much you should expect to earn in dividend income while keeping your portfolio safe.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Are Tumbling Lower Today

    While a dangerous winter storm brings frigid temperatures to large swaths of the country today, investors are turning a cold shoulder to shares of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:34 a.m. ET, shares of ChargePoint are down 8.8%. Maintaining a neutral rating, Kashy Harrison, an analyst at Piper Sandler, reduced the price target on ChargePoint's stock to $13 from $16.

  • Why Did Nvidia, AMD, and Intel All Crash on Thursday?

    In this video, I will cover Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), go over some company-specific news, and try and make sense as to why they were down 9%, 7%, and 5%, respectively, on Thursday, Dec.

  • Market trends indicate an equity recovery following ‘extreme pessimism’: Strategist

    Mill Street Research Strategist Sam Burns joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Thursday's market activity, the outlook for the Fed in 2023, and more.&nbsp;

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Shares Plunged Today

    Billionaire David Tepper said he was "leaning short" against the market, but investors missed one important qualifier.

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Tesla delivery numbers in early 2023 could be a letdown: analyst

    The bad news may continue for Tesla into 2023.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • Dow ends nearly 350 points lower after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper fuel worry about rate hikes

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, but ended well off session lows following a fleeting rally in the previous session.