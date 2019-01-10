Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 7 is significantly cheaper than other phones with a 48-megapixel camera

Twitter More

Xiaomi's new sub-brand, Redmi, has launched its first phone: The Redmi Note 7.

As expected, Xiaomi has once again pushed the boundaries of just how much phone you can get for your money. The Redmi Note 7 has a 48-megapixel rear camera, all-around decent specs, and starts at just 999 CNY or $147.

The Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a tiny, "water drop" notch. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and starts with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It's got a 48-megapixel rear camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, as well as a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Read more...

