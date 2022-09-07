xiBOSS Corporation has been successfully acquired by S.i. Systems

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- S.i. Systems ULC, Canada's largest information technology staffing company, announced today it has completed the acquisition of xiBOSS Corporation ("xiBOSS"), a national IT staffing company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. "We have been aware of the quality of IT services provided by xiBOSS for quite some time, and although we both provide IT professionals on demand, we each had unique customer sets. Combining our teams, we created larger centers of excellence for financial and tech clients, and new centers of excellence in London, Guelph, and Waterloo." – Derek Bullen.

xiBOSS Corporation provides full-service staffing support to business enterprises small to multinational, including Canada's thriving technology start-up community. With the majority of its operations in Ontario, xiBOSS matches a wide range of senior IT and management professionals with companies in almost every industry. xiBOSS has appeared regularly on the annual Branham300 list of Canada's top ICT companies. "Joining S.I. Systems is a really exciting development for the xiBOSS team and will benefit our ever-growing network of valued clients and of technology professionals. Joining forces will leverage our respective talents and market insights to deliver even faster, superior staffing solutions. Our reputation for operating with integrity and being easy to work with will be further burnished by this unification of the capabilities of our two firms." said Glenn Pociluyko, President of xiBOSS. "I'm thrilled that this next chapter will allow the combined teams to face the new landscape of unprecedented demand for digital transformation professionals, and increasingly remote workforces, and to do so with the power and scale they need to really wow our market."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About S.i. Systems

Founded in 1994, S.i. Systems is Canada's largest IT staffing company. S.i. Systems has a 99.45% success rate in matching candidates successfully to contract and permanent assignments. S.i. Systems is the only company providing a 30-day no-questions-asked money back guarantee on all new placements. Learn more about S.i. Systems at https://www.sisystems.com.

xiBOSS Corporation

xiBOSS is a Canadian staffing firm with 15 core team members focused on servicing clients across Canada. Founded in 2002, xiBOSS has a long history of providing clients with top-notch IT professionals to fulfill their team and project needs, in Canada and in 29 countries around the world.

