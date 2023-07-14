XiDeLang Holdings Ltd's (KLSE:XDL) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.6x in the Luxury industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about XiDeLang Holdings Ltd's (KLSE:XDL) P/S ratio of 0.1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How XiDeLang Holdings Has Been Performing

XiDeLang Holdings has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. Those who are bullish on XiDeLang Holdings will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

How Is XiDeLang Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, XiDeLang Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 20% gain to the company's top line. Revenue has also lifted 12% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it interesting that XiDeLang Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of XiDeLang Holdings revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, the probability of a share price decline will become quite substantial, placing shareholders at risk.

