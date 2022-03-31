Ximen Mining Actively Progressing Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has received the steel sets required for the initial construction for the New 1200 Meter Portal. Despite supply shortages and shipping delays, Ximen has been successful in securing and ordering key supplies and equipment in anticipation of the upcoming new portal development at the Kenville Gold Mine.

"We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming community encouragement and support we have received on this long-anticipated project. We also appreciate all the interest from the local suppliers as well as the job inquiries and we will be addressing these in short order, but please keep in mind we are not quite there yet." states Chris Anderson CEO Ximen Mining Corp. "This industrial site will have a small environmental footprint. It has been an objective of Ximen to bring meaningful and impactful jobs to families while providing the opportunity to work and live in close proximity."

Long anticipated deliver of the Steel Sets for the New Portal Construction

The Steel arches have all been engineered and were designed to address ground support and head cover. Inside dimensions are 3.5 Meters Wide and 4 Meters to the Top of the Arch - covering a 50 foot area at the entrance of the new portal.

Small Environmental Foot Print that will result in

real meaning full impactful Jobs for the local community

Key assets like the Prep lab and Assay lab as well as temporary living and kitchen facilities for the newly constructed housing site are also anticipated to arrive in a timely fashion. Arrival of equipment and supplies are instrumental in managing a continuous flow once the greenlight for commencement of the new portal is confirmed.

40 Foot Self Contain Assay Lab & 20 Foot Self Contained Prep Facility

Portable Housing and Wash room Facilities Being Set up for the

Story continues

Mining and Exploration Team in anticipation of an Extensive Field Season

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900



Investor Relations: Sophy Cesar,

604-488-3900, ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695396/Ximen-Mining-Actively-Progressing-Kenville-Gold-Mine



