U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,611.25
    +15.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,183.00
    +66.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,178.00
    +106.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.20
    +7.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    -5.17 (-4.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    +0.71 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5440
    -0.3160 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,064.40
    -406.29 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.69
    -0.41 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.49
    +12.74 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Ximen Mining Actively Progressing Kenville Gold Mine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XIM
  • XXMMF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has received the steel sets required for the initial construction for the New 1200 Meter Portal. Despite supply shortages and shipping delays, Ximen has been successful in securing and ordering key supplies and equipment in anticipation of the upcoming new portal development at the Kenville Gold Mine.

"We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming community encouragement and support we have received on this long-anticipated project. We also appreciate all the interest from the local suppliers as well as the job inquiries and we will be addressing these in short order, but please keep in mind we are not quite there yet." states Chris Anderson CEO Ximen Mining Corp. "This industrial site will have a small environmental footprint. It has been an objective of Ximen to bring meaningful and impactful jobs to families while providing the opportunity to work and live in close proximity."

Long anticipated deliver of the Steel Sets for the New Portal Construction

The Steel arches have all been engineered and were designed to address ground support and head cover. Inside dimensions are 3.5 Meters Wide and 4 Meters to the Top of the Arch - covering a 50 foot area at the entrance of the new portal.

Small Environmental Foot Print that will result in

real meaning full impactful Jobs for the local community

Key assets like the Prep lab and Assay lab as well as temporary living and kitchen facilities for the newly constructed housing site are also anticipated to arrive in a timely fashion. Arrival of equipment and supplies are instrumental in managing a continuous flow once the greenlight for commencement of the new portal is confirmed.

40 Foot Self Contain Assay Lab & 20 Foot Self Contained Prep Facility

Portable Housing and Wash room Facilities Being Set up for the

Mining and Exploration Team in anticipation of an Extensive Field Season

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"
Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations: Sophy Cesar,
604-488-3900, ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695396/Ximen-Mining-Actively-Progressing-Kenville-Gold-Mine

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • I’m house-rich and cash-poor. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account with my husband? ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most.’

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.