U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.70
    +971.42 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Ximen Mining Arranges Financing

Ximen Mining Corp.
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.07 per share for gross proceeds of $490,000. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 60 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.10 per share.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenses on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

Directors, officers or other insiders of the company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"
Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar
604-488-3900
ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp., Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Ximen Mining Corp., Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture

Ximen Mining Corp. is focused on acquiring high-grade gold assets in southern BC, with easy access and solid infrastructure. Ximen aims to build a gold mining company with the blue-sky potential of a land package with multi-million ounces of gold targeting over 10,000,000 OZ. Ximen strives to always to take a 100% interest in all its projects and assets. The Company has bought out all the possible NSR's on its key mineral precious metal assets and several other assets in the vicinity of its holdings. Simultaneously, Ximen is advancing the Kenville Gold Mine forward and on the path towards production. The focus remains on meeting all the established targets while at the same time maintaining aversion towards debt and dilution. All while moving forward with responsible development and sustainable mining and exploration practices building Ethical and Sustainable Value.

Ximen Mining Corp., Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture
Ximen Mining Corp., Friday, November 4, 2022, Press release picture

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities. This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp
888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724044/Ximen-Mining-Arranges-Financing

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrency News And Price Weekly Wrap-Up For Nov. 4, 2022

    Cryptocurrency News Weekly Wrap-Up: Coinbase earnings; Binance's potential Twitter role; Elon pumps Dogecoin; Visa kicks it with Crypto.com

  • The biggest takeaways from this week's crypto-related earnings

    Factors such as cost cutting, higher interest rates, and improved crypto accounting helped crypto-related firms beat expectations.

  • Why Nio Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    The share price of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was soaring today after The Wall Street Journal reported that China might start easing its strict zero-COVID policies. The restrictions have resulted in many companies, including Nio, having to temporarily close factories or stop production when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The Journal also reported that U.S. inspectors are finishing up their audit of some U.S.-listed Chinese companies, and investors are hoping that the potential for some Chinese companies to be delisted from U.S. exchanges could soon be eliminated.

  • Why Alcoa, Southern Copper, and Other Metal Mining Stocks Are Soaring Today

    Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are leading metal stocks higher with a 10.9% advance as of 2:13 p.m. ET, followed closely by similar gains from Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO). Thank Alcoa, mostly. Separately but simultaneously, Alcoa is requesting the London Metal Exchange delist any Russian metals from its trading platform.

  • Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Surged 10% Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by around 10% midday today. The move today comes as the mining stock's bulls got to hear exactly what they wanted from China. According to a Reuters article, official sources are declaring that China will make "substantial changes" to zero-COVID policies in due course.

  • DraftKings sink as sports better user growth under goes a slowdown

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at DraftKings shares amid slowing growth within the online sports gambling space.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Yamana Gold Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) jumped 20% on Friday after the Canadian gold miner received a new buyout bid.  So what Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) submitted a joint bid for Yamana that values the mining company at $4.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Fell 6% in October

    Shares of data company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell 5.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The valuation has since dropped because of market conditions. The company is guiding for $10 billion in annual revenue by its fiscal 2029 (which mostly overlaps with calendar 2028) with a top-tier free-cash-flow (FCF) margin of 25%, up from trailing-12-month revenue of $1.6 billion and a FCF margin of 11% in the most recent quarter.

  • Carvana posts huge earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Carvana earnings.

  • Twilio stock plummets on earnings loss, weaker-than-expected guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Twilio.

  • Why Boeing and the Airlines Are Flying Higher Today

    Stocks were solidly higher on Friday, thanks to new data that suggests the economy remains strong, as well as talk of a potential China post-COVID reopening. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) traded up as much as 3% on Friday, while shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) were up as much as 5% apiece. The airlines have historically been a cyclical group, meaning they typically do not do well in times of economic distress.

  • Carvana Plummets After Morgan Stanley Warns It May Be a $1 Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. shares plunged to the lowest in more than five years after a Morgan Stanley analyst pulled his rating on the auto retailer and said its stock could be worth as little as $1.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser PressureStocks Halt Rout With Dollar Down

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • AGNC Reports Earnings and Comforts Investors About the Dividend

    This year has been especially tough for the mortgage market and housing in general. The press talks about a housing recession, builders have slowed home construction, mortgage origination volume has been cut in half, and the mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been hammered by rising rates and underperforming portfolios. As the year has worn on, the dividend yields on many mortgage REITs have reached levels where dividend cuts have occurred in the past.

  • Energy Transfer's Profits Soar. Time to Buy This Ultra-High-Yielding Stock?

    Midstream-giant Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is having an excellent year. The master limited partnership (MLP) recently released its third-quarter results, delivering 20% earnings and cash flow growth.

  • Why Nike Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were marching higher Friday as the sportswear giant got some good news out of China. The Hang Seng jumped by 5.3% in its session, and the Shanghai Composite rose 2.4%. Since China is a key growth market for Nike, the stock responded favorably to the news, and was up 4.5% as of 12:05 p.m. ET.

  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and 1.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock plunges, media giant 'dealing with three different issues'

    Warner Bros. Discovery's stock sank another 13% on Friday after the company reported third quarter earnings results that missed expectations across the board.