Ximen Mining Receives Draft Permit for Review Kenville Gold Mine

Ximen Mining Corp.
·4 min read

Soon To Be One of the Greenest Gold Mines Nelson, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that further to its news release of December 16, 2022 the Company has now received the first draft of one of two permits expected. The Company Management received the Draft Environment permit for review on Friday December 23, 2022, and has had an initial look at the terms and conditions and everything appears to be in order and as expected.

Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture
Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

Photo Kootenay River Dam - Power Source for the Development of the Kenville Gold Mine

In summary:

Most items have been discussed and agreed to over the last three years and have already been addressed, such as construction of the discharge channel (see below). The balance of items is mostly related to clerical and administrative clarity. Example: update site plans A and B in a scale of 8 by 11 or 11 by 17 format with new legends. Once the remaining items have been addressed and the Company has had time to give the permit a final review, the Final EMS Permit will be issued.

Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture
Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

Construction of the Discharge Channel construction spring / summer 2022

The Company is also waiting on a second draft permit from the mines department. In calls and discussions last week we can see the end is very near. Currently the task at hand is to digitize some existing historic reports for the completion of determining the bond amount and precise boundary of the area of the permit. There is nothing unexpected and things appear to be straight forward from here. Once the bond amount in determined and the permit boundary defined, we expect to immediately receive a draft for final review.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations: Sophy Cesar, 604-488-3900, ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture
Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture
Ximen Mining Corp., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Press release picture

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp
888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733392/Ximen-Mining-Receives-Draft-Permit-for-Review-Kenville-Gold-Mine

