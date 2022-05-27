Ximen Starts Field Program Nelson Gold Camp

Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.V:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that has kicked off its 2022 exploration programs starting with the Nelson property in southeastern BC.

Ximen now controls approximately 21,300 hectares of mineral properties near Nelson, BC, covering 57 mineral occurrences including the Kenville gold mine. The 2022 field program commenced this week. Initial work will include sampling of the Wilcox mine dump, thickness measurements of the Wilcox tailings, collection of a bulk tailings sample of tailings for metallurgical testing, and determination of the bulk density of tailings. Soil sampling will resume where the 2021 program stopped once the snowpack has melted. Drilling is planned for the California gold mine later in the season.

Sampling at Wilcox Mine Area

The 2022 program will follow on from work done last year. In 2021, geochemical sampling was conducted at the Wilcox tailings, rock sampling was done at the Protection mine dump, and soil sampling was done south of the Kenville mine. Work also included and construction of exploration trailer camp and facilities.

The Wilcox tailings sampling program (128 samples) outlined a gold bearing tailings deposit extending approximately 500 metres in length and 100 metres wide and covering an estimated area of 67,000 square meters that extends from an historic mill site (figure below). The arithmetic average gold grade is 2.39 grams per tonne Au.

Rock sampling of the Protection dump consisted of 39 composite samples collected on a 10 x 10 meter grid (see figure below). Average grades of the samples are 9.5 grams per tonne gold, 47.5 grams per tonne silver, 1.13% lead, 1.37% zinc. The mine dump has an area of roughly 2,717 square metres.

Wilcox Tailings Gold PPM

Aerial view of Protection dump.

Protection Mine Dump

Soil sampling was done on a grid extending south from the Kenville mine. Results included elevated results for gold (values ranged up to 0.487 ppm Au), silver (values ranged up to 7.97 ppm Ag), and copper (values ranged up to 2590 ppm Cu). Anomalies for gold occur near the Kenville property boundary and around the Jackpot occurrence property (see figure below). Silver values were elevated mostly in the southeast and east of the sample grid, forming three northwest trending anomalies (400 meters long by 200 meters wide each); Copper values show an anomaly (400 x 400 meters) in the south-central part of the sampling grid, in between the Mor 1, Eureka and Central occurrences.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Map of 2021 Nelson soil grid results for gold (ppm).

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101,

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

