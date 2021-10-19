U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,503.51
    +17.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,357.91
    +99.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,083.59
    +61.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    -0.38 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    +15.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.82 (+3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6130
    +0.0290 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0084 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2410
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,761.86
    +1,266.29 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.67
    +0.31 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.27
    -4.56 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Xinergy GlobalTM Named Clutch's 2021 Top Market Research Company in China

·2 min read

  • Xinergy G­­­lobal has been named 'top market research company' by Clutch.co in China

  • Specializing in global business expansion, Xinergy offers a wide array of consulting services and is a trusted partner when it comes to scaling up internationally.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinergy Global, an international consulting firm specializing in global business strategy, announced today that it has been named the top market research company and ranked as one of the top 3 best B2B companies in China by the prestigious Clutch.co. With offices in Tel Aviv, Shanghai and New-Delhi, Xinergy is well-positioned to offer tailor-made strategy solutions for companies looking to scale-up their global operations.

Co-founders of Xinergy Global, Niv Schwartz and Yifeng Zhou.
Co-founders of Xinergy Global, Niv Schwartz and Yifeng Zhou.

"It is an honor to receive this award and to be recognized by our clients and the industry," said Yifeng Zhou, Co-founder and VP Partnerships of Xinergy Global (Shanghai). "This award is a natural outcome of our client-centered philosophy that is backed by a deep understanding of the rapidly changing trends in the market. We will continue striving to create value for our clients worldwide in their business expansion endeavours."

Slated to become the world's largest economy by 2028, the Chinese market represents significant potential when it comes to business expansion. This combined with its rapidly changing demographics, rising incomes, and increased consumer spending, China is a lucrative market that businesses cannot ignore.

Poised to help technology companies achieve their global ambitions, Xinergy offers a unique value proposition to growing companies: simplifying a daunting process with reliable, boutique expertise without the price tag of a large consulting firm.

Niv Schwartz, Founder & CEO of Xinergy Global stated: "With a multi-national team based around the world, we excel at helping companies plan their entry into markets which are complicated to navigate. We love seeing our clients grow globally. I'm proud of this accomplishment and look forward to continuing to expand our services internationally."

About Xinergy Global:

Xinergy Global is a business strategy consulting firm established in 2016 which focuses on assisting established companies expand their revenues by building and executing cost-effective global strategies. Backed by a unique methodology, Xinergy has assisted over 150 SMEs from around the world to mitigate risks and maximize success of global expansion. Xinergy offers rich expertise in a variety of industries.

Learn more:

Xinergy Global Web Site

Xinergy Global LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinergy-globaltm-named-clutchs-2021-top-market-research-company-in-china-301402750.html

SOURCE Xinergy Global

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Here Are My Top Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    If you have excess cash not required to pay bills, pay down debt, or bolster an emergency fund, consider picking up stock in Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) this October. By leveraging the power of several cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive modeling, and big data, Upstart can track over 1,600 data variables across millions of transactions to determine a person's creditworthiness. The success of the company is apparent considering that 25 banks and credit unions were on the Upstart platform at end of the second quarter (ending June 30), more than double the number at the end of September 2020.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • 3 Best Growth Stocks Revolutionizing E-Commerce

    These three companies are reimagining how products should be sold online -- here's why they will outperform.

  • Dow Jones Giant J&J Beats Profit Views As Covid Shot Brings In $502 Million

    Johnson & Johnson had a mixed third quarter with sales coming in light. But its Covid shot brought in $502 million and JNJ stock inched up.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally On Strong Earnings Results; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

    VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Halliburton Earnings In Line, But HAL Sees Long 'Upcycle' As Crude Prices Soar

    Halliburton earnings jumped, but were only in line. Rival oil service providers Schlumberger and Baker Hughes report this week as oil prices soar.

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Rising Because Its Earnings Beat Trumps a Sales Miss

    J&J reported an adjusted profit of $2.60 a share, easily topping forecasts. The market shrugged off a sales miss.