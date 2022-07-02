U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,203.53
    -288.02 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Xinghuo BIF and Zetrix Jointly Introduce Web3 Services: Blockchain Identity/Verifiable Credentials and Contract Signing

·5 min read

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility (Xinghuo BIF) and Zetrix have jointly announced the introduction of Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) / Verifiable Credentials (VC) and Blockchain-based E-signing services to international markets, a major milestone in enabling cross-border business with China on the blockchain.

Xinghuo BIF is a China initiated international blockchain infrastructure supported by all levels of the Chinese Government while MY E.G. Services Bhd ("MYEG"), via its Zetrix blockchain, runs the International Supernode of Xinghuo BIF to connect entities outside China to the Xinghuo BIF.  Xinghuo BIF presently resolves 94mil identifiers daily, placing it as the most actively used platform and validates this use case in real world applications.

The BID, an official DID method listed in the DID Specification Registry of World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), is a new approach to realize decentralized identity based on Xinghuo BIF. The initial phase of the BID rollout will include the introduction of Chinese-related credentials, agreements and the corresponding legal frameworks that would serve as the foundation for the establishment of such agreements. Zetrix will connect Chinese parties signing on the domestic Xinghuo BIF network with their international counterparts signing on the Zetrix network.

The BID service is an extension of the existing Xinghuo BID and Xinghuo Blockchain-based E-Signing services that was officially deployed in February 2022. On 12th October 2021, a Memorandum of Understanding between China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and Malaysia-based MYEG, which established the Zetrix chain, announced the strategic cooperation framework between Xinghuo BIF and Zetrix as the international infrastructure to connect China's Xinghuo network to international markets.

"BID and Verifiable Credential form a critical foundation for the digitalisation of trade and services. Beyond the process and trade efficiencies that we envision, this will also counteract the threats of counterfeiting," said Dr. Jin Jian, president of Institute of Industrial Internet and Internet of Things Institute (IIIIoT), CAICT

"BIDs and VCs are critical building blocks of more interconnected Web 3. They are the foundational tools that decentralised apps can call upon to deliver a myriad of new services that would unleash the full potential of blockchain platforms.  No other blockchain platform currently provide these services at a scale that matches Xinghuo – Zetrix and we are excited to be the global industry leaders in this real world usecase," said TS Wong, Group Managing Director of MYEG.

Zetrix has engaged credential issuers and certification authorities to ensure the information registered are true to fact, and continues to engage with more stakeholders in strengthening the integrity of this vital facility. Further information is available at zetrix.com.

The missing layer of the Internet

Blockchain Identity has often been referred to as the missing layer of the Internet, though typically this has resulted in there being multiple identifiers for every user, which often times are temporary or not tied to the real-world identity of users.

Now, through the Xinghuo-Zetrix collaboration, this fundamental layer and its design would give direct control and ownership to its users, a key differentiating factor that will enable a new wave of Web 3 digital processes and transactions.

Zetrix DID solution, which conforms to the Xinghuo Blockchain-based Identifier (BID), will power an on-chain signing service to enable users to transact with certainty and verified identities.

The resultant Zetrix Blockchain-based E-signing Service provides:

  1. Support for multiple signing templates and user-defined transactions,

  2. Verification of an individual's or product's documents/credentials, and

  3. Inquiry of documents or credentials

Organisations can use this service by keying in information and signing using their BID to issue certificates/credentials on the Zetrix blockchain. Users in China and elsewhere with access can search relevant information quickly through the BID identifier resolution service and vice versa.

The Zetrix Blockchain-based E-signing Service carries out signing management throughout the life cycle, maintains operations records and the extraction ability to meet the demand for inquiry and examination. Most importantly, these documents are legally binding if applicable to China laws.

This will in turn improve the efficiency of transactions and agreements across borders for various kinds of use cases. By supporting single-party and multi-party transactions, the service will be able to meet the demands of clients in many contexts including B2B and B2G.

Verifiable Credentials

The Xinghuo-Zetrix blockchain certificate service demonstrates that users can inquire the authenticity of any certificate or credentials. It ranges from Government issued credentials like official residency, to provenance of goods, to the adherence of international standards by enterprises.

Users can authenticate certificates online, instead of relying on traditional ways of issuing paper documents for proof. These credentials can then be independently verified using the issuer's public BID.  In addition, digital credentials may incorporate smart features, i.e. programming logic.

The combination of the BIDs and Verifiable Credential services will enable a host of varied use cases, from simple issuance of certificates to smart product authenticity documents with ownership history and programmable government issued credentials.

As an ongoing concern, Zetrix will design more templates of signing occasions, extension environments, and API integration, providing safe and efficient identification services for all industries.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security, and scalability. The cryptographic infrastructure in Zetrix can be introduced in multiple industries to connect governments, businesses, and their people to a global blockchain-based economy.

The cross-border and cross-chain integrations with Xinghuo BIF enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates trade and commerce globally by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services.

About Xinghuo BIF

With the special support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Xinghuo BIF is one of the largest blockchain infrastructure supported by all levels of the Chinese government led by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). As the foundation of digital economy, Xinghuo BIF is equipped with the interoperability of providing public identifier services across different industries and regions based on permissioned public blockchain and decentralized identifiers, enabling industrial digitalization and data valuation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinghuo-bif-and-zetrix-jointly-introduce-web3-services-blockchain-identityverifiable-credentials-and-contract-signing-301579964.html

SOURCE MY E.G. Services Berhad

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • 3 Green Flags for Snap's Future

    Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock has tumbled about 70% this year and currently trades nearly 20% below its initial public offering price of $17. The social media company lost its luster amid concerns about its slowing growth, widening losses, and Snapchat's ability to adapt to Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS changes. Rising interest rates exacerbated that pain by driving investors away from unprofitable growth stocks, and Snap's abrupt decision to slash its second-quarter guidance in late May -- just one month after posting its original downbeat guidance with its first-quarter report -- spooked investors.

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutThe Federal Communications Comm

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

    Whether you’re in the market for a new MacBook or a shiny new iPad, here’s everything you need to know

  • Amazon discounts Blink Indoor and Outdoor cameras ahead of Prime Day

    Blink security cameras are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Pick up a Blink Indoor bundle for as low as $55 right now.

  • FTX Close to Buying BlockFi for Just $25M

    CoinDesk was able to independently corroborate CNBC's report.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin

  • Ukraine gathers an army of drones

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 13:34 The united24 fundraising platform, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Information, has announced the launch of the "Army of Drones" project.

  • Nasa unveils swarm of alien-hunting robots

    Each of the SWIM robots come equipped with its own propulsion system and onboard computer

  • Android Smartphone Makers Cutting Orders, But Apple Holds Firm

    While Samsung and other Android smartphone vendors have been cutting production orders, Apple is sticking to its plans for now.

  • Meta to Shutter Novi Crypto Payments Wallet in September, Ending Libra Saga

    Meta's crypto remittances project Novi emerged after the Libra stablecoin project rebranded.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals this week: Our picks, up to 70% off

    Sun Joe, NutriBullet and more: There's something on sale for everyone —including a popular air fryer for $60 off!

  • The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022: Save on Tech, Home, and Fashion

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but as we've seen in years past you don't need to wait until midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 to score some deals. Amazon-made products like Fire TVs, Apple and Sony tech, and goods from every brand under the sun are already seeing discounts.

  • Amazon Blink Camera deals start at $15 ahead of Prime Day 2022

    Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday sale last year? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals has returned ahead of Prime Day 2022. In fact, some prices are even lower! Of course, it’s not just Blink home security … The post Amazon Blink Camera deals start at $15 ahead of Prime Day 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • How to protect your data in a post Roe v Wade world

    Women may soon need to protect their online data in states where abortion is now illegal. Here's how to do so.

  • Gartner revises 2022 mobile sales estimates to fall 7.1%

    Gartner forecast global mobile phone sales to fall 7.1% this year on Thursday, revising its earlier estimate of a growth of 2.2%, citing inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China. Mobile phone shipments in 2022 is expected to fall to 1.46 billion units from 1.57 billion, and Gartner's earlier forecast of 1.60 billion. "I have taken out about 150 million mobile shipment out of the forecast and what that say to you is the lifetimes (of mobiles) are increasing," Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Is Pinterest's CEO Change Good News? It Depends on How You Look at It

    Markets gave a thumbs-up of sorts to the news that Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann is stepping down as CEO (while remaining chairman) and will be replaced by Google exec Bill Ready. The good news: Ready, who was Google's President of Commerce, Payments & Next Billion Users and before that served as PayPal's COO, both appears to be a capable exec and has a background that should serve Pinterest well as it tries to flesh out its e-commerce/payments features to help grow its top line. In some ways, Pinterest is a product-discovery platform as much as it is a social network, and with its average revenue per user (ARPU) standing at just $4.98 in North America and $1.33 globally in Q1, there still appears to be a lot of headroom to improve monetization.