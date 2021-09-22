U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,347.00
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,837.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,024.25
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.40
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4910
    +0.2710 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,989.10
    -816.83 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.37
    -24.47 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,643.63
    -196.08 (-0.66%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicks off in Suzhou to boost dev. of AI industry

·2 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo kicked off Thursday in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province, focusing on the latest technological achievements and applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product &amp; Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

The event will last to September 18, and "AI plus manufacturing", "AI plus medical", "AI plus finance", "AI plus cultural tourism" and other areas with local features of Suzhou will be highlighted.

The opening ceremony for the 2021 Global AI Product & Application Expo is held Thursday in Suzhou.

More than 200 well-known enterprises and teams, including Huawei, Baidu, Microsoft, iFLYTEK, SenseTime and AISpeech, will participate in the exhibition, and share research experience and exchange ideas on the development of intelligent manufacturing, intelligent travel, intelligent economy, "AI plus law", "AI plus education" and other related areas.

During the expo, more than ten innovative products will be released for the first time.

Suzhou has taken the AI industry as a leading industry in its future development, and accelerated the construction of a new highland for the development of the new-generation AI industry, said Wu Qingwen, deputy Party chief and acting mayor of Suzhou, adding that Suzhou hopes to contribute more experience in the exploration of AI-driven economic transformation and development through the expo.

Suzhou has formed a relatively complete AI industry chain with unremitting efforts in recent years. Suzhou Industrial Park, as a core pilot area, has gathered nearly 660 AI enterprises, including ten listed ones, and achieved an AI output value of 46.2 billion yuan in 2020, driving a valuation of related industries exceeding 100 billion yuan.

At the opening ceremony, a report was jointly released by the Suzhou Center of China Economic Information Service and the Artificial Intelligence Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance. Focusing on the new characteristics and trends of AI development around the globe since 2020, the report carries out in-depth analysis on the opportunities for the research and development, application and innovation of AI technology, and offers some insights into the development of AI in China.

The Global AI Product & Application Expo is an important window to display the achievements of China's pilot zones of new-generation AI innovation and development, and has been held in Suzhou for three consecutive years since 2018.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323869.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents, or 1.1%, to $71.24 a barrel at 0131 GMT, adding to a 35 cent gain from Tuesday. That was a much bigger decline than the 2.4 million barrel drop in crude inventories which 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Adobe Inc (ADBE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I turn the conference over to Jonathan Vaas, VP of Investor Relations. With me on the call today are Shantanu Narayen, Adobe's President and CEO; and John Murphy, Executive Vice President and CFO.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Retirement expert: It's time to 'take profits' amid 'modest' outlook

    One expert is telling her clients to take profits and "rigorously" rebalance portfolios.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • U.K. Power Firms Stop Taking New Customers as Crisis Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’A raft of small U.K. gas and power suppliers stopped accepting new customers in a dramatic escalation of the country’s energy crisis.The B