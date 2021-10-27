U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,636.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,530.50
    -14.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    -0.56 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0380
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,531.11
    -2,228.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.45
    -34.70 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.61
    -159.40 (-0.55%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: 2021 World IoT Expo kicks off on Sat. in Wuxi

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's top Internet of Things (IoT) event, 2021 World IoT Expo was held on Saturday in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu province.

Photo shows 2021 World Internet of Things Expo Summit Scenery
Photo shows 2021 World Internet of Things Expo Summit Scenery

Featuring the latest IoT applications and technologies, the event this year includes a main summit, which was held in Wuxi city, an exhibition on IoT applications and products, an award ceremony, several sub-forums and related activities.

Elites from global IoT industry gathered in Wuxi to discuss cutting-edge technologies, application space and future trends of the industry, and help Wuxi to improve and optimize the industry ecology so as to promote the synergy of the IoT industry in China and even the world innovation and development.

As a new type of information infrastructure, the IoT has become an important engine for advancing digital transformation, intelligent upgrading and integration of manufacturing industry.

Wang Zhijun, vice-minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in his speech that China will further strengthen innovation drive, expand cooperation, and better empower the real economy as well as improve people's livelihood services.

Dubbed an IoT city, Wuxi currently has more than 3,000 IoT-related companies with output value exceeding 300 billion yuan, and leads the formulation of over half of the IoT international standards.

The city has undertaken 23 major national application demonstration projects, with coverage of IoT projects including more than 830 cities in 78 countries and regions around the world.

During the expo, 20 projects were signed in a concentrated manner, covering areas such as artificial intelligence and IoT, which will further effectively boost the industry transformation and upgrading of Wuxi and the development of strategic emerging industries.

Besides, compiled by China Economic Information Service, China Internet of Things Industry Development Annual Report 2020-2021 was released during the summit. According to the report, China's IoT industry will ignite a new engine for digital development and open a new era of smart innovation with joint efforts of national strategy, industrial policy and industry professionals.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324455.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-2021-world-iot-expo-kicks-off-on-sat-in-wuxi-301409402.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

