Xinhua Silk Road: 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair opened in Zhangshu, a country-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair held in Zhangshu, a country-level city in east China's Jiangxi Province on October 16.
Photo shows the 52nd Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair held in Zhangshu, east China's Jiangxi Province, from October 16 to 18.

More than 8,800 pharmaceutical manufacturers participated in the fair, exhibiting over 29,000 kinds of products and making the turnover exceed 12 billion yuan at the opening day.

Themed on innovation, inheritance and development, the fair has organized 17 activities including exhibitions, forums, cultural festivals and ceremonies and launched online platforms and exhibitions, aiming to promote cooperation and exchange in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry and drive the development of TCM industry.

Along with the increase in public demand for TCM services and the influence of TCM on the world stage, the TCM industry is facing unprecedented development opportunities, said Yu Linyong, Secretary of Commission for Discipline Inspection of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

By attaching more importance to the concept of a digital fair, more modern information technologies like internet, big data and cloud computing were taken to carry out online exhibitions, providing various services for participants including participation registration, live broadcast and real-time data.

During the three-day event, an online exhibition named Jiangxi medicines and medical care industry walking into Georgia was convened to further promote the local medical and medical care industry of Jiangxi to go global, attracting more than 40 exhibitors from the province and 85 foreign buyers to participate.

As a TCM capital, Zhangshu boasts a pharmaceutical development history of over 1,800 years. At present, Zhangshu has 406 pharmaceutical enterprises, with a total traditional Chinese medicinal herbs planting area reaching 33,333 hectares. In 2020, the city's pharmaceutical industry cluster revenue exceeded 100 billion yuan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324366.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-52nd-zhangshu-national-traditional-chinese-materia-medica-trade-fair-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-jiangxi-301404301.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

