Xinhua Silk Road: Bailian Group inks 23 procurement deals worth 164 mln USD with foreign exhibitors at 5th CIIE

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Ceremony of Procurement and Thematic Forum of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group during the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off on Tuesday in east China's Shanghai.

Photo shows that Signing Ceremony of Procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group kicked off on Tuesday in east China's Shanghai.
Photo shows that Signing Ceremony of Procurement of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group kicked off on Tuesday in east China's Shanghai.

A total of 33 Shanghai partner enterprises of Large Retail Purchaser Alliance including Bailian Group, Bright Food Group and Carrefour signed procurement contracts with global exhibitors and brands.

It is noted that Bailian Group, a state-owned commerce circulation enterprise, has signed a total of 23 cooperation deals worth 164 million U.S. dollars during this year's event, up more than 6 percent year on year, which introduces more foreign brands, products and technologies to Chinese consumers.

Photo shows the exhibition stand of the Best-Links at the consumer goods exhibition area of the 5th CIIE.
Photo shows the exhibition stand of the Best-Links at the consumer goods exhibition area of the 5th CIIE.

Apart from procurement deals, the exhibition stand of the Best-Links, a subordinate company of Bailian Group based in China's Hong Kong, made a sparkling appearance at the consumer goods exhibition area of the CIIE to explore the relationship among city, nature, commerce and people.

Bailian Group will have more exchanges with the world by actively participating in the CIIE, mull over the integration of art, culture, tourism and business, and contribute to the construction of Shanghai as an international consumption center, said Ye Yongming, Chairman of Bailian Group.

President of Bailian Group Pu Shaohua also said that the company would work together with other alliance members to expand procurement transactions and introduce more global products, brands, services and technologies to inject momentum for high-quality development.

Statistics show that in the previous four years' CIIE events, Large Retail Purchaser Alliance signed 152 projects with a total amount of 8.5 billion yuan. At this year's CIIE, alliance members have reached preliminary intention for about 50 procurement projects, with a total amount of over 3 billion yuan.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331039.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

