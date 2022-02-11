U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    -22.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,989.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,629.00
    -72.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.00
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -12.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1410
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,310.53
    -524.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.73
    -17.45 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: C. China Changsha's Wangcheng District reaps 18 major projects with 43.3 bln yuan investment in promotion fair

·2 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion conference for the investment environment of Wangcheng District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province was held on Thursday, when 18 major investment promotion projects were signed with total investment of 43.3 billion yuan (about 6.81 billion U.S. dollars).

Photo provided by Changsha Wangcheng Converged Media Center shows the investment environment promotion conference and major projects signing ceremony held on Thursday in Wangcheng District of Changsha, central China&#39;s Hunan Province.
Photo provided by Changsha Wangcheng Converged Media Center shows the investment environment promotion conference and major projects signing ceremony held on Thursday in Wangcheng District of Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The newly signed projects include four invested by central enterprises, one with investment over ten billion yuan, and two over five billion yuan. The projects cover various fields of headquarters economy, cultural tourism, commercial complex and intelligent manufacturing, involving four projects ranked among top 500 in the world and three among top 500 in China.

Attracting nearly 200 enterprise representatives across different sectors, the event demonstrated Wangcheng's investment environment through introducing its cultural heritage, ecological environment, transportation location, industry development, business environment, etc.

Utilizing its advantageous location along the Xiangjiang River, Wangcheng is laying out a development plan to forge eight major industrial and commercial zones with an total area of 185 square kilometers along the riverside. Featuring different functions and themes including intelligent ecological environment, innovative business and economy, cultural tourism, etc, the eight zones should construct themselves into comprehensive favorable places to attract investors and talents across the globe.

It is an important move for the city of Changsha to support the riverside economy development of Wangcheng District, said Zhang Min, member of the Standing Committee of the Changsha Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the political and legal affairs commission of the municipal Party committee.

Wangcheng District aims to provide an investment environment with global perspective, international standards and local characteristics, featured by inclusive atmosphere and effective service support, said Zhang Zuolin, secretary of Wangcheng District Party Committee on the conference.

An online platform of Wangcheng's investment information was also launched at the event. Integrating functions of investment promotion, project negotiation and project management, the platform will serve as an important tool for the district to realize more accurate, effective and smooth digital investment promotion.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/326390.html

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-c-china-changshas-wangcheng-district-reaps-18-major-projects-with-43-3-bln-yuan-investment-in-promotion-fair-301480428.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

