U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,692.37
    +723.41 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: China Zoomlion speeds up machinery cluster dev. with manufacturing park cons. in full swing

·2 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "smart industry city" project by Hunan-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (000157.SZ; 01157.HK) on Friday took off in full swing with the headquarters building, the engineering crane machinery manufacturing park, the concrete pumping machinery park, and the aerial-work machinery park kicking off construction.

China Zoomlion holds ceremony on September 17, kicking off constructions on the headquarters building, the hoisting machinery park, the concrete pumping machinery park, and the aerial-work machinery park of its &quot;smart industry city&quot; project.
China Zoomlion holds ceremony on September 17, kicking off constructions on the headquarters building, the hoisting machinery park, the concrete pumping machinery park, and the aerial-work machinery park of its "smart industry city" project.

Eyeing for a global construction machinery cluster, the smart industry city project is expected to generate some 100 billion yuan of output value annually when put into function.

The project will gear Changsha City with high-end smart manufacturing namecard and a highland for advanced manufacturing base, said Changsha mayor Zheng Jianxin.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion will accelerate intelligent and green transformation and cluster development to further contribute to building Changsha City a "capital for construction machinery", said Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin.

The project mainly consists of four parks with the excavating machinery park already in operation.

Annual output value of the four parks is planned to range 20-30 billion yuan each, according to Zoomlion vice president Fu Ling, noting that the project is expected to become the world's largest construction machinery intelligent manufacturing park when completed.

It is noted that more than 260 robots, 57 intelligent production lines and four "dark factories" are planned for the engineering crane machinery park. For the concrete pumping machinery park, visual recognition, AI decision-making, laser scanning, and 3D modeling will be in place to gear 32 intelligent production lines for welding, machining, painting, and assembly. For aerial-work machinery manufacturing park, 620 sets of automation equipments are planned with 27 intelligent production lines.

Efficiency is another keyword, with the project expected to witness one concrete pump truck rolling off production line every 30 minutes, one crane every 18 minutes, one aerial work platform product every 7.5 minutes and one excavator every 6 minutes when in use.

The project also adopts sustainable philosophy such as environment-friendly details like low emission, water recycle, zero VOC emissions in the manufacturing process which is partly powered by PV solar, according to assistant president Dong Jun.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/323890.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-china-zoomlion-speeds-up-machinery-cluster-dev-with-manufacturing-park-cons-in-full-swing-301379896.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • Former Theranos Chemist Says Elizabeth Holmes Was Aware of Testing Failures

    Surekha Gangakhedkar testified in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that she left the blood-testing startup because its flawed machines were being rushed out.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • China’s Billionaires Are Losing Billions Fast

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Shoppers Who Bought Chicken in the Last 10 Years Could Be Eligible for a Payout

    Settlements totaling $181 million have been reached in a lawsuit alleging that a handful of chicken processors conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken

  • The GameStop phenomenon triggers potential restrictions in corporate America

    The GameStop phenomenon hit corporate America in the coffers this week. On Thursday, MassMutual paid a $4 million fine to settle a litigation with Massachusetts securities regulators.

  • 'This is how the SEC regulates': Crypto investors wary as Coinbase fight heats up, regulators circle

    The SEC is going on the offensive in crypto, but investors are skeptical as new products come to market in a sector that prides itself on decentralization.

  • Whistleblower says Theranos bosses manipulated test results

    ELIZABETH HOLMES TRIAL: A former Theranos lab worker is continuing her testimony. Earlier this week she testified the company's COO responded with anger and irritation after concerns were raised about the high rate of failed results.

  • Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

    Oil prices are on track to close the week with a gain, although a stronger dollar and increasing OPEC+ supply are keeping prices in check

  • If You Bought Chicken in the Past 10 Years, You Could Get Some Cash Back Now

    Have you purchased chicken from a grocery store in the past decade? If so, it's possible that you're eligible for a nice payout.Here's why—law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Cohen Milstein Sellers&Toll announced last Friday that they reached a $181 million class-action lawsuit settlement with six major chicken producers. These include Tyson, Pilgrim's, Fieldale, George's, Mar Jac, and Peco.RELATED: These 4 Major Grocery Chains Are Facing Pressure Over Their Rotisserie ChickensUnder the Br

  • Sears just reminded us all it's a zombie retailer

    Sears is waving goodbye to its home market of Illinois.

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • China losing battle to sell its 'win-win' deals to Congolese

    Much has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but not the march of Sino-Congolese friendship. Or so the Chinese embassy in Kinshasha is keen to show, amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's activities in the mineral-rich nation.

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.