Xinhua Silk Road: China Zoomlion speeds up machinery cluster dev. with manufacturing park cons. in full swing

The "smart industry city" project by Hunan-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (000157.SZ; 01157.HK) on Friday took off in full swing with the headquarters building, the engineering crane machinery manufacturing park, the concrete pumping machinery park, and the aerial-work machinery park kicking off construction.

Eyeing for a global construction machinery cluster, the smart industry city project is expected to generate some 100 billion yuan of output value annually when put into function.

The project will gear Changsha City with high-end smart manufacturing namecard and a highland for advanced manufacturing base, said Changsha mayor Zheng Jianxin.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion will accelerate intelligent and green transformation and cluster development to further contribute to building Changsha City a "capital for construction machinery", said Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin.

The project mainly consists of four parks with the excavating machinery park already in operation.

Annual output value of the four parks is planned to range 20-30 billion yuan each, according to Zoomlion vice president Fu Ling, noting that the project is expected to become the world's largest construction machinery intelligent manufacturing park when completed.

It is noted that more than 260 robots, 57 intelligent production lines and four "dark factories" are planned for the engineering crane machinery park. For the concrete pumping machinery park, visual recognition, AI decision-making, laser scanning, and 3D modeling will be in place to gear 32 intelligent production lines for welding, machining, painting, and assembly. For aerial-work machinery manufacturing park, 620 sets of automation equipments are planned with 27 intelligent production lines.

Efficiency is another keyword, with the project expected to witness one concrete pump truck rolling off production line every 30 minutes, one crane every 18 minutes, one aerial work platform product every 7.5 minutes and one excavator every 6 minutes when in use.

The project also adopts sustainable philosophy such as environment-friendly details like low emission, water recycle, zero VOC emissions in the manufacturing process which is partly powered by PV solar, according to assistant president Dong Jun.

