Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi outshines at Financial Street Forum 2021

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongqi, an iconic sedan brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group, has made a sparkling appearance at annual Financial Street Forum 2021 held in Beijing as official vehicle of the event.

Photo shows Hongqi car at Financial Street Forum 2021 annual meeting venue (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows Hongqi car at Financial Street Forum 2021 annual meeting venue (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Starting from 2018, Hongqi has continuously strengthened its positive and youthful brand image and established the brand concept of Chinese-style of new noble and refined, conveying the product's pursuit of quality and aesthetics. In 2021, through innovative brand activities, Hongqi, in conjunction with top IPs such as the Palace Museum, has delivered the unique charm of Hongqi brand products to the public.

Photo shows the new energy vehicle Hongqi E-HS9 at 2021 Financial Street Forum venue (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows the new energy vehicle Hongqi E-HS9 at 2021 Financial Street Forum venue (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

It is worth mentioning that the Palace Museum and Hongqi recently established a joint innovation laboratory. The two parties merged traditional techniques with modern innovation, and launched the H9 plus Taihe edition. The move opened a new chapter in the cross-industry cooperation between culture and automobile.

Photo shows Hongqi H9plusTaihe customized car (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows Hongqi H9plusTaihe customized car (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

The fast-growing Chinese market and the auto industry have brought opportunities for Chinese auto brands. In the context of consumption upgrades and intelligence transformation,Hongqi has embraced the wave of new energy and intelligent connectivity, taking E-HS9 model as the brand's first C-plus class full-size smart pure electric SUV, which gained widespread attention and praise in domestic and overseas high-end new energy vehicle markets.

Photo shows Hongqi E-HS9 to be sent to Norway market (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows Hongqi E-HS9 to be sent to Norway market (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

In terms of sports innovation marketing, in August this year, Hongqi announced that it would present Hongqi H9 products or the right to use it to every athlete in the Chinese Olympic delegation who won a medal in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. In September, General Administration of Sport of China signed a contract with Hongqi to formally deliver the domestically-made snowmobile equipment developed by FAW Hongqi to the Winter Sports Center.

Photo shows the Hongqi H9 at the delivery ceremony to China&#39;s Olympic athletes (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows the Hongqi H9 at the delivery ceremony to China's Olympic athletes (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Hongqi, literally meaning red flag, was established in 1958 and has been used for parades at national celebrations and features symbolic importance in China's auto industry.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324481.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

