Xinhua Silk Road: S China's Laibin City builds itself as new modern industrial city

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laibin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has taken unprecedented moves to build an emerging modern city on the sugarcane land and realize the historic transformation from an agricultural area to an industrial city in the past two decades.

Photo shows the standard workshop of Zhongpei Electronic Information Industrial Park in Laibin City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (From Industrial Park Management Committee of Laibin City)

Statistics show that in 2021, the total industrial output value above designated size of the city is five times that of 2002, and the industrial added value above designated size increases by 13.4 percent annually. By October 2022, a total of 387 industrial enterprises above the designated size have settled in the city, more than four times the number in 2002.

In 2002, there was none industrial park in Laibin while in 2021, there were seven provincial-level industrial parks and five light industry parks in the city.

Zhongpei Electronic Information Industrial Park, Sanjiangkou (Xincheng) Cocoon and Silk Industrial Park and Sanjiangkou Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Industrial Park in the city attracted more than 60 electronic information and modern textile enterprises.

The city is boosting industrial and supply chain development, and building five leading industrial clusters, namely sugarcane, new metal materials, new energy and electricity, furniture and household materials, and fine calcium carbonate.

At present, the city is well known as an important production and supply base for cathode manganese series materials of new energy batteries in the world and the most complete sugarcane comprehensive recycling base in China.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331987.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road