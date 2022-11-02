U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.25
    +11.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,749.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,375.50
    +43.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.60
    +1.23 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1514
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5610
    -0.6710 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,533.39
    +1.87 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.94
    +2.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,643.33
    -35.59 (-0.13%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zoomlion shines at Bauma 2022, with products exhibiting its innovation, internationalized mindset

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) drew wide attention at Bauma 2022, the world's leading construction machinery trade fair held in Germany's Munich from October 24 to 30, bringing 54 products of 7 categories.

Photo provided by Zoomlion shows its products displayed at Zoomlion Lugu Industry Park located in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.
Photo provided by Zoomlion shows its products displayed at Zoomlion Lugu Industry Park located in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

At a featured product release event held on October 24, Zoomlion launched 10-odd intelligent aerial work platform (AWP) products include scissor lift, straight boom and crank-type models, which won a number of prospective orders from clients in the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Iraq, Switzerland, and Germany.

Zoomlion's high-end products displayed at Bauma 2022, over 50 percent of which are manufactured locally in Europe, fully demonstrate its strength in internationalized, intelligent, green and advanced technologies and innovation achievements.

Innovation has always been in the genes of Zoomlion.

As early as 2013 when the construction machinery sector in China entered a trough period, Zoomlion adopted an income distribution mechanism to incentivize R&D personnel to develop innovative and practical technologies. Under the mechanism that has been implemented for nearly a decade, currently, about 30 percent of Zoomlion's employees are engaged in technology R&D, keeping enhancing the competitiveness and vitality of Zoomlion's products.

Dedicated to technological innovation, Zoomlion has also led and participated in the formulation and revision of more than 500 national, industrial and group standards as well as 19 international standards.

The company spent 3.865 billion yuan in R&D in 2021, up 15.56 percent year on year. It also launched 9 globally pioneering products including lightweight intelligent pump trucks, 5G remote control tower cranes, and unmanned combine harvesters.

Turning internationalized is also given priority by Zoomlion to become a world-class construction machinery manufacturer.

In 2021, Zoomlion began its overseas business strategic development. The company's overseas revenue in the year jumped 51.05 percent year on year, with sales of tower cranes and AWPs hitting a new high, said Wang Yongxiang, vice president in charge of the company's overseas business.

According to Wang, Zoomlion has established 30-odd subsidiaries and 10 production bases around the world, offering products to 130 counties and regions and employing 2,000 local staff.

Zoomlion will continue increasing investment in its overseas business, said Wang.

Committed to becoming an industrial leader, it will also focus on a project of developing a smart industry city that gather 8 world-leading lighthouse factories.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330823.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-zoomlion-shines-at-bauma-2022-with-products-exhibiting-its-innovation-internationalized-mindset-301665737.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c4598.html

Recommended Stories

  • SMG European Recovery SPAC SE (FRA:RCVR) insiders have significant skin in the game with 62% ownership

    Every investor in SMG European Recovery SPAC SE ( FRA:RCVR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Oil Industry Blasts Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Claim of War Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US oil companies are profiting from Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely outrageous,” according to the trade group representing American oil and natural gas companies.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPSto

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally Aft

  • US Carmakers Passing Up Lithium From Australia’s First Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Australia’s first lithium hydroxide refinery says it’s attracted little attention from US carmakers seeking to buy the metal that’s crucial to the world’s renewable energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon W

  • Are older workers getting ‘quiet-fired?’

    Here's a strange paradox: Managers give older workers lower performance ratings even though longer tenures lead to better results.

  • Pega isn't shy about its $2B Appian lawsuit. It even brings it up with clients.

    Last week, one analyst asked Pega CEO Alan Trefler if the $2B Appian lawsuit is shaping any of the company's conversations with customers. Here's how he responded.

  • Oil prices rise on demand optimism after U.S. crude stocks drawdown

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth. Brent crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.78 a barrel at 0441 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.26, or 1.4%, to $89.63 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts rose about 2% in the previous session on a weaker U.S. dollar and after an unverified note trending on social media said the Chinese government was going to consider ways to relax COVID rules from March 2023, potentially boosting demand in the world's second-largest oil user.

  • Walmart announces plan to halve Walmart+ enrollment costs for 2 days

    Walmart is lowering the price of its Walmart+ membership to $49, but only for a limited time.&nbsp;

  • Move over, Florida — Pennsylvania dominates ‘best places to retire’ rankings

    Sure, Florida still holds allure for retirees, but Lancaster, Pa., nabbed the top spot for the best retirement destination amid concerns about housing affordability. According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2022–23 ranking of best places to retire in the United States, Pennsylvania earned three of the top five spots, surpassing Florida in overall top 10 appearances. Lancaster, in southeastern Pennsylvania some 75 miles west of Philadelphia, moved up four spots to secure the No. 1 rank due to its scores on healthcare for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall resident happiness, the magazine said.

  • "I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is

    "You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."View Entire Post ›

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Oil Extends Gains After Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report pointed to another big decline in US crude inventories, adding to signs of market tightness.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapWest Texas Inte

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters

  • AMD Forecasts Deepening Slump in PC Sales as Consumer Demand Softens

    AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su said the company was cutting expenses in businesses that weren’t doing as well to adapt to the soft demand outlook. The subdued outlook reflected a challenged market for PCs that its chips feature in, and follows a warning last month for the third quarter, when AMD, a competitor to Intel , told investors that the market was declining faster than expected and reduced its revenue guidance. Ms. Su said that the PC market could fall by close to 20% this year.