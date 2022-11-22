U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,775.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,612.75
    +24.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.40
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    +0.0070 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    -0.76 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8500
    -0.2460 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,873.28
    -388.15 (-2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.85
    -6.50 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,161.85
    +217.06 (+0.78%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor brand Wuliangye outshines at 2022 APEC CEO Summit

·1 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese renowned liquor producer Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday as the platinum sponsor and official designated product.

Photo shows that Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the dinner banquet of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.
Photo shows that Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the dinner banquet of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

On November 3 this year, the brand was presented at the APEC China CEO Forum 2022 as a strategic partner and designated product to share its vision of sustainable development with the world.

At the dinner of the 2022 APEC CEO Summit on November 17, the brand once again made a wonderful appearance to showcase its high-end products such as classic Wuliangye, eighth-generation Wuliangye and souvenir gift boxes to demonstrate the fragrance of the liquor and Chinese culture of "harmony and happiness".

Business leaders from all over the world at the dinner banquet highly praised the brand's good flavor and refined brewing technology inherited for more than a thousand years.

In recent years, Wuliangye has formed closer cooperation and friendship with partners from all over the world under the framework of APEC, and participated in a series of APEC meetings such as APEC CEO Summit and APEC China CEO Forum to guide the brand's international development.

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government leaders in the Asia-Pacific region, which provides opportunities for CEOs and top business executives to discuss and cooperate on the most pressing issues in the regiona and in the world as a whole in a bid to promote common prosperity.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331215.html 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-liquor-brand-wuliangye-outshines-at-2022-apec-ceo-summit-301684489.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Does U-Turn on Crypto, Reveals Helium Investment

    The billionaire founder of Pershing Square revealed that he’s a “small direct investor” in crypto projects including wireless network Helium.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • Oil and gas stocks take a broad beating as crude oil futures sink toward 10-month lows

    The energy sector was taking a broad beating, as worries that new COVID-related lockdowns in China would hurt demand sent crude oil futures sliding toward 10-month lows. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 4.3% in midday trading toward a four-week low with all 23 components losing at least 2%, and as the S&P 500's eight biggest losers are all from the energy sector. Of the biggest decliners, shares of Diamond Back Energy Inc. tumbled 8.2%, Halliburton Co. slid 7.9% and Marathon Oil Corp. s

  • Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

    The cryptocurrency exchange imploded within a few days, causing a financial earthquake whose consequences have yet to be determined.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before D

  • STM or TXN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    STM vs. TXN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • DeFi Is the Answer to the FTX Crisis—But We Must Get Better at Communicating It

    In the swirling crypto liquidity storm, DeFi offers a way forward.

  • Bitcoin Plummets Toward $16,000 as FTX Bankruptcy Unfolds

    The collapsed crypto exchange owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

  • Crypto Crisis Latest: What's New With FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and Bitcoin Prices

    The implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX continues to rattle digital-asset markets. Here is some of our latest coverage: + [They Lived Together, Worked Together and Lost Billions Together: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Doomed FTX Empire](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sam-bankman-fried-ftx-alameda-bankruptcy-collapse-11668824201) + [How Caroline Ellison Found Herself at the Center of the FTX Crypto Collapse](https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-caroline-ellison-found-herself-at-the-center-of-the-ftx-cryp

  • Yields on Coinbase’s Debt Surge Following FTX’s Implosion

    The yield to maturity on a convertible bond issue that matures in 2026 was at nearly 17.4%, up from 12% at the end of October. Yields rise as debt prices fall.

  • ‘No other card comes with as much perk potential.’ This credit card may be the ultimate card for frequent travelers — that is, if you can stomach the $695 annual fee

    We analyzed credit card reviews on 10 of the leading financial sites in America, and talked to card pros, to give you the ultimate verdict.

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • 4 Types of Equity Compensation: Pros & Cons

    Retaining talented employees continues to be an issue for businesses across the economy. As employers look to improve company culture and employee benefits, equity compensation is becoming increasingly common. Although this incentive is not direct financial compensation, it allows employees … Continue reading → The post What Is Equity Compensation? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Finance Billionaire Smith Bets Canada’s Housing Slump Won’t Last

    (Bloomberg) -- Plunging Canadian housing sales and prices are prompting one of the country’s major financial-industry investors to plow C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) into a bet that it won’t be a protracted slump. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty

  • Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is Betting Against GameStop Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn began shorting GameStop Corp. during the height of the meme-stock frenzy around January 2021 and still holds a large position in the video-game retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before

  • Ringgit’s Best Days May Be Behind It as Hung Parliament Weighs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian ringgit is at risk of giving up even more of this month’s gains if party leaders cannot form a stable government.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionThe currency fell as much as

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bank of Israel Signals Rate Hikes Not Over After Split From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsIsrael raised interest rates less than forecast by most economists even as a top central banker signaled borrowing costs will need to go higher to get a grip

  • Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $349.38, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day.

  • More Than 50% of Bitcoin Addresses Are Now in Loss

    The previous bear markets ended with the majority of addresses being out of the money, onchain data show.