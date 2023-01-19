Xinhua Silk Road: Cloth craftswoman in E.China Shandong sends Spring Festival wishes in unique way

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit just around the corner, Li Anling, an inheritor of traditional Chinese Li's cloth art in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, has been busy making rabbit toys with silk and cloth to welcome the New Year and send her wishes.

Li Anling, the fifth generation inheritor of traditional Chinese Li's cloth art, said that she has been learning the cloth art for more than 40 years and loves the traditional Chinese handicrafts very much.

The rabbit toys made by Li were stitched entirely by hand and every step was carefully considered by herself including material selection, cloth placement and cutting.

While sticking to traditional culture and skills, Li Anling is also constantly innovating her production skills, combining traditional cultural elements with modern expression techniques so that traditional cloth art can be integrated into daily lives of people.

As the society develops rapidly, few people learn traditional cloth art, Li said. But as a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor and the inheritor of traditional craft, Li is making her best to inherit them.

