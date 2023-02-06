Xinhua Silk Road: Colored lanterns decorated in Zaozhuang, E.China Shandong to celebrate the Lantern Festival
BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, took on a new look, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements and colored lanterns, as the Lantern Festival approached.
During the night, the lights shine with varied colors, which attracts many tourists and adds the festive and peaceful atmosphere to the Lantern Festival.
See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332554.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road