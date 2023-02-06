U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

Xinhua Silk Road: Colored lanterns decorated in Zaozhuang, E.China Shandong to celebrate the Lantern Festival

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, took on a new look, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements and colored lanterns, as the Lantern Festival approached.

During the night, the lights shine with varied colors, which attracts many tourists and adds the festive and peaceful atmosphere to the Lantern Festival.

Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows a scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements and colored lanterns, as the Lantern Festival approaches. (Photo provide by Hong Xiaodong)
Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows a scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements and colored lanterns, as the Lantern Festival approaches. (Photo provide by Hong Xiaodong)

 

Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows a scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements and colored lanterns, as the Lantern Festival approaches. (Photo provide by Hong Xiaodong)
Photo taken on Feb. 3, 2023 shows a scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, featuring special decorations with traditional Chinese elements and colored lanterns, as the Lantern Festival approaches. (Photo provide by Hong Xiaodong)

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332554.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

