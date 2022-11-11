U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.00
    +30.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,926.00
    +214.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,753.50
    +121.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.50
    +16.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.71
    +2.24 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0262
    +0.0065 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.76
    -2.33 (-8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7000
    -1.0200 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,357.34
    +597.80 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.42
    +26.13 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.31
    +16.97 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Jiangsu Kunshan eyes integration with Shanghai, wheeling on innovation

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunshan of east China's Jiangsu Province has recently kicked off Kunshan Week in Shanghai, with a series of investment and promotion activities held to showcase business environment, seek cooperation and speed up integrated development with Shanghai.

Photo shows Huaqiao Station of Shanghai Metro Line 11 in Kunshan Huaqiao economic development zone.
Photo shows Huaqiao Station of Shanghai Metro Line 11 in Kunshan Huaqiao economic development zone.

An action plan on the innovation and development of Kunshan's Metaverse industry for 2022-2025, as well as detailed measures for supporting the development of industrial innovation clusters have been released during the event, which also sealed 20 cooperation projects between Shanghai and Kunshan.

Under the action plan, Kunshan eyes to build an industrial complex and industrial park with an area of more than 300,000 square meters, to raise scale of Metaverse related industries up to 100 billion yuan by 2025, and complete more than 15 typical application scenario projects.

It is noted that Kunshan has been accelerating integration with Shanghai amid fast-paced regional integration of the Yangtze River Delta, one of the country's economic hubs that encompasses Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Continuous efforts has been made for better infrastructure connectivity, scientific and technological innovation application, industrial collaboration, financial service, and resource integration.

For instance, Kunshan Industrial Technology Research Institute recently initiated Shanghai-Kunshan scientific and technological innovation community together with National Eastern Tech-Transfer Center, Shanghai Technology Exchange, as well as other institutions and service agents to make Kunshan a hub both for industrial applications and sci-tech innovations.

A county-level city in Jiangsu Suzhou, Kunshan is only 40 minutes away from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport by highway, and 17 minutes by high-speed train. Kunshan's GDP exceeded 470 billion yuan in 2021.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331053.html

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-echina-jiangsu-kunshan-eyes-integration-with-shanghai-wheeling-on-innovation-301675329.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

