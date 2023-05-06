Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Jiangsu's Wuxi to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with Singapore

BEIJING, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An international development cooperation and exchange conference between sister cities of China's Wuxi and Singapore was held Friday, witnessing signing of multiple cooperation projects in various fields, according to Wuxi Municipal People's Government.

Over the past 30 years, Wuxi and Singapore have conducted close exchanges, and achieved fruitful cooperation results in the fields of science and technology, economy and trade, and culture, said Wuxi Mayor Zhao Jianjun at Wuxi Singapore Cooperation and Development Conference on Urban Internationalization.

Relying on the existing foundation of Wuxi-Singapore Industrial Park, Wuxi looks forward to accelerating the expansion and construction of Wuxi Singapore Science and Technology Innovation City, so as to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in industrial science and technology innovation at a higher level, said Zhao.

Besides, Wuxi will further support and promote more local enterprises to list in Singapore or set up regional headquarters. Taking advantage of Singapore's status as an international financial, trade and shipping center, the two cities can expand markets for the Belt and Road countries and RCEP member countries, added Zhao.

During the event, relevant sector units introduced Wuxi Singapore Science and Technology Innovation City and etc. projects, sincerely inviting people from all walks of life at home and abroad to invest in Wuxi and share development opportunities.

Up to now, more than 700 Singaporean enterprises have invested in Wuxi, with a cumulative investment of 16.4 billion U.S. dollars. At this exchange conference, 3 strategic cooperation projects and 10 industrial cooperation projects were signed.

Nearly 200 guests attended the event, including senior executives from well-known enterprises, institutions and universities in Singapore, such as Singapore Changi Airport Group, Singapore Exchange(SGX), DHL Asia Pacific Headquarters.

