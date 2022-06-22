U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.75
    -19.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,380.00
    -145.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,516.50
    -60.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.50
    -7.90 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.30
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.28 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1850
    -0.4720 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.65
    +97.84 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +0.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,306.70
    +60.39 (+0.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Binzhou city promotes cooperation with multinationals with unique advantages

·2 min read

BEIJING, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit, Multinationals Promotion - Binzhou was held on Monday in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, aiming to promote win-win cooperation between Binzhou city and multinational companies.

Photo shows the Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit, Multinationals Promotion - Binzhou held on June 20, 2022 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.
The event, themed "Opening up, Innovation and Win-Win Cooperation, Boosting Global Economic Recovery", was jointly hosted by Binzhou Municipal People's Government, China Development Research Foundation, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group.

At the event, 24 project deals with a total investment of 27.22 billion yuan were signed, involving sectors such as new energy, new materials, high-end chemicals, aluminum and equipment manufacturing, animal husbandry, aquatic product industry, culture and tourism, modern services and next generation information technology.

Song Yongxiang, secretary of the CPC Binzhou Municipal Committee, said in his keynote speech that Binzhou boasts unique advantages that contain opportunities of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Investors in Binzhou can enjoy the city's strategic opportunities, as Binzhou is involved in some major national strategies such as the Yellow River Basin ecological protection and high-quality development, the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the Bohai-rim region, according to Song.

Binzhou has rich cultural heritage resources, said Song. The earliest human activity site found in Binzhou dates back to 8,500 years ago. Sun Tzu culture, the Yellow River culture and the Red culture have become the sources of vitality for the vigorous development of the city's culture and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, rich natural resources such as oil, natural gas, solar energy and wind energy have made Binzhou an ideal place for enterprises to develop and utilize clean energies.

Song also stated that Binzhou is committed to growing real economy. It has cultivated hundred billion yuan-level industrial clusters of high-end aluminum, fine chemicals, intelligent textiles, food processing, animal husbandry and aquatic products, with the main business income exceeding 1.1 trillion yuan last year.

As an open city, Binzhou has established economic and trade relations with 186 countries and regions.

Besides, the city has pro-innovation and creation climate, comfortable living environment, and friendly business environment.

All these advantages constitute new impetus for the city's innovative development and sustainable growth, said Song, adding that enterprises are sincerely welcomed to make investment and start business in Binzhou.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-binzhou-city-promotes-cooperation-with-multinationals-with-unique-advantages-301572580.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c1551.html

