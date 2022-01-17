U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    +0.37 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4290
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,917.83
    -83.28 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.78
    +9.05 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,318.54
    +194.26 (+0.69%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Wuhu mulls over sci-tech innovation and digital development

·2 min read

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuhu City of east China's Anhui Province has mulled efforts in boosting the science and technology innovation as well as digitalization to push industrial upgrading.

Wuhu has been the gateway of commerce since ancient times and bred a commercial culture as well as an adventurous spirit, said Ning Bo, mayor of the city.

Photo shows Ning Bo, mayor of Wuhu in east China&#39;s Anhui Province.
Photo shows Ning Bo, mayor of Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province.

"Innovation is the critical driver of enterprise development. Wuhu has formed a distinct atmosphere of supporting innovation and respecting entrepreneurship," said Ning.

Wuhu has formulated multiple policies to encourage individuals and enterprises to engage in sci-tech innovation. It has built ten innovation parks with an area of more than 3 million square meters suitable for young people to start businesses, and allocated 1 billion yuan of subsidies for independent innovation every year.

Wuhu has also implemented a three-year plan to double the number of high-tech enterprises, with multiple measures applied such as performance reward, project support, R&D subsidy and equity incentive to stimulate enterprises' innovation.

In 2021, Wuhu's research and development investment accounted for 3.34 percent of its GDP.

Photo shows the host venue of a cultural festival held in Wuhu, east China&#39;s Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Photo shows the host venue of a cultural festival held in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

At present, a total of 55 key R&D innovation centers have been constructed in Wuhu, taking up one fourth of the total in the province. 580 high-level sci-tech talent teams have been summoned up and 1,276 high-tech enterprises as well as 1,521 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been set up in the city.

Photo shows the Chery Automobile&#39;s intelligent workshop.
Photo shows the Chery Automobile's intelligent workshop.

Industrial Internet can empower industrial transformation and upgrading to promote intelligent manufacturing in digital era, added Ning.

Wuhu has issued guidelines to select 100 benchmark demonstration enterprises to promote the innovative development of industrial Internet, and established a comprehensive service platform to provide technological support for SMEs.

Meanwhile, industrial Internet and projects as well as enterprise services are well combined to promote the transformation and upgrading of the real economy with the average profit margin of enterprises increasing by one percent.

By 2023, more than 3,000 SMEs are expected to use cloud platforms to realize digital transformation.

Photo shows an aircraft production workshop of Wuhu Aviation Industrial Park. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Photo shows an aircraft production workshop of Wuhu Aviation Industrial Park. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

In addition, Wuhu also plans to build small and medium-sized aviation power R&D base and intelligent manufacturing innovation base, and speed up the integrated development of aviation maintenance.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325957.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-wuhu-mulls-over-sci-tech-innovation-and-digital-development-301461785.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Brent Oil Edges Toward Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged toward the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Futures in London, which cappe

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

    Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Want a 54% to 244% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Wall Street Says

    The tech sector is having a rough couple of months, but top Wall Street firms have identified some enticing opportunities.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Continue Positive Push This Weekend

    Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) each continued higher on Saturday. Of course, Bitcoin saw its worst start to the year since its inception, making this rebound week an important one for traders to watch. Cardano continues to gain ground, following this week's news that the Cardano Forest, a project run by the Cardano Foundation, hit a major milestone of planting 1 million trees.

  • Soaring Lithium Prices Become Major Headache For EV Makers

    There is yet more bad news for electric vehicle producers and suppliers as prices for battery-grade lithium are set to skyrocket this year

  • NRF Keynote: Target’s Brian Cornell Talks Supply Chain, Economic Headwinds and Holiday 2021

    Investing billions in stores, upping wages, digital and other areas before the pandemic and its multicategory offering helped Target flourish through the global health crisis.

  • Analyst Forecasts For Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Are Surging Higher

    Calibre Mining Corp. ( TSE:CXB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 10 Companies Bidding for Incentives Under Indian Battery Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaires and automobile giants are among those who have sought incentives to manufacture technology-agnostic battery cells under an Indian government-led effort to cut imports and make batteries at competitive prices.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conse

  • COVID Update: At-home test reimbursement program begins

    Insurance companies say hold onto your receipt as it will take time to put the new system in place.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Which Are The 3 Crypto Coins In Cybersecurity To Keep An Eye On During The Current Year

    The number of hacker assaults on the Internet grows with time. Too many cybercriminals are attempting to obtain access to people’s personal information in order to steal their wealth.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Co

  • China’s Economic Growth Slows, Prompting Interest Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth slowed last quarter as consumer spending took a dive, giving the central bank cause to cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Are Set to Tap the Corporate Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s biggest banks are expected to hit the corporate bond market after they report quarterly results in an effort to raise money before the Federal Reserve knocks borrowing costs higher.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus H