Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu, from past to present Ⅱ

·1 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new vlog series of China Factory Story, Fenjiu, Soul of Chinese Liquor, has recently been released. This is the eighth piece of this 10-episode vlog series, which is jointly produced by the National Brand Project Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service and Fenjiu Group.

The 10 episodes tell Fenjiu's liquor-making stories, from raw grain in green production base, a bottle of fragrant Fenjiu on the table, clear karstic water sources 800 meters underground, to modern workshops adopting time-honored techniques, which all speak of Fenjiu's craftsmanship, pursuit for excellence with a pragmatic approach, and spirits of staying true to tradition and innovation in brewing mild aromatic Baijiu.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329608.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fenjiu-from-past-to-present--301612094.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

