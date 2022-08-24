Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu, from past to present Ⅰ

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new vlog series of China Factory Story, Fenjiu, Soul of Chinese Liquor, has recently been released. This is the seventh piece of this 10-episode vlog series, which is jointly produced by the National Brand Project Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service and Fenjiu Group.

The 10 episodes tell Fenjiu's liquor-making stories, from raw grain in green production base, a bottle of fragrant Fenjiu on the table, clear karstic water sources 800 meters underground, to modern workshops adopting time-honored techniques, which all speak of Fenjiu's craftsmanship, pursuit for excellence with a pragmatic approach, and spirits of staying true to tradition and innovation in brewing mild aromatic Baijiu.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329610.html

  • Fed Won’t Influence Thailand’s Rate Path, Governor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank will stick with its “gradual and measured” policy tightening path even as peers resort to large interest-rate increases to keep pace with the US Federal Reserve, according to Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India

  • Should You Buy This Growth Stock Following a Major Approval?

    The past three years have been a southbound roller coaster for Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The small-cap biotech encountered a series of headwinds, losing 90% of its value. Should investors consider purchasing shares of this beaten-down biotech stock now?

  • Russia LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asia Buyer on Payment Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s push to consolidate control over its natural gas is beginning to curb supply to customers in Asia, a development that has implications for buyers the world over.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to E

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....

  • Oil steady as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut fade

    Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as the market grappled with supply concerns amid the sanctioning of Russian shipments and the initial shock of comments that major producers would cut output wore off. Brent crude futures for October settlement were down 6 cents, or 0.06%, to $100.16 a barrel by 0720 GMT, after rising 3.9% on Tuesday. Both contracts soared after the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), flagged the possibility the group would cut supply to balance a market he described as "schizophrenic", with the paper and physical markets becoming increasingly disconnected.

  • BP Stock Tops Cup-Base Buy Point, Composite Jumps To 96

    The upgrade means BP stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. As reported earlier, U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 3% to $93.37 a barrel Tuesday, continuing to bounce off Monday's lows after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC could cut production. The rise in the price of oil this year is boosting the sector, including U.K.-based BP.

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.

  • OXY Stock: Is Warren Buffett's Energy Play A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls 5% on delay of Freeport LNG plant restart

    Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery to begin in early to mid-November, not October as originally estimated. Prices reversed course on the Freeport news, and there was also some technical selling, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group. This should boost demand for relatively cheaper U.S. LNG shipments which have been limited by shutdown of the Freeport plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports.

  • China Lithium Prices Near Record as Power Cuts Squeeze Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices of lithium in China are close to a record high as a power crisis in the nation’s major hub for the vital electric-vehicle battery ingredient threatens an already-tight market.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits

  • Halliburton Leads Energy Stocks Higher on Hints of OPEC+ Production Cut

    FEATURE Energy was the best-performing sector Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that OPEC+ might cut its oil output. In an interview with Bloomberg, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said recent market volatility means that the futures market has become increasingly disconnected, which could cause OPEC+ to curb production.

  • German gas storage now more than 80% full, even with Russia deliveries cut

    Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

  • EV Winners and Losers From Inflation Reduction Act. Hint: Tesla Is a Winner.

    Wall Street is still digesting all the beneficiaries from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is a winner, as are GM and Ford.

  • Oil Volatile on 'Iran Fear'; Saudis Threaten OPEC Cuts to Seize Back Control

    The State Department's response came after news outlet Axios reported earlier on Monday that the White House seemed to be back-pedaling on giving the nuclear deal seeing a new phase of life, apparently to appease growing Israeli discontent over the matter.

  • Why Hyundai May Speed up its Georgia EV Plant

    Hyundai Motor , the legacy South Korean automaker, could ramp up construction of its electric vehicle (EV) plant and break ground later this year in Georgia to take advantage of a new tax break favoring EVs built in the U.S. The automaker had originally planned to start construction in January 2023 and begin production of the EVs in the first half of 2025, but could now speed things up since the Biden administration passed a law that only gives tax credits to EVs built in the U.S., according to Yonhap, a Korean wire service, on Aug. 22. Hyundai could begin building the $5.4 billion plant that would manufacture both EVs and batteries later in 2022 and start producing EVs during the second half of 2024, an unidentified auto industry source told Yonhap.

  • Chinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales

    CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, more than doubled its profit in the second quarter as Chinese authorities rolled out incentives to boost EV sales to cushion the impact of lockdowns during the period. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 6.68 billion yuan ($974.61 million) from April to June, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's filings, up 164% from a year ago. Revenue also surged to 64.29 billion yuan in the three-month period, from 24.91 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters calculations showed.

  • Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz team up with Canada in battery materials push

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz struck battery materials cooperation agreements with mineral-rich Canada on Tuesday, intensifying efforts to secure access to lithium, nickel and cobalt. The move comes as automakers roll out their electric-vehicle expansion strategies globally in a bid to challenge sector leader Tesla. "The supply of battery raw materials and the production of precursor and cathode materials with a low carbon footprint will allow for a fast and sustainable ramp-up of battery capacity - a key lever for our growth strategy in North America," outgoing Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

  • China's emergence as an EV powerhouse has been a long time coming

    American ingenuity may have initially ushered in the EV era, but it’s been China’s relentless commoditization of the technology that has put the asian nation’s automakers at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race.

  • Europe’s Natural-Gas Crunch Sparks Global Battle for Tankers

    Charter rates and prices for new LNG tankers have surged as Europe looks for alternative natural-gas supplies after Russia squeezed flows.

  • Ping An stands by HSBC spin-off call but says it is not an activist investor

    China's Ping An Insurance Group defended its call to spin off HSBC's Asia business, saying it cared about investment returns from its large stake in Europe's biggest bank but was not an activist investor. "It is a significant investment and we've invested in it for seven years," Jessica Tan, Ping An's co-CEO, told Reuters on Wednesday, when asked about the drivers behind the insurer urging HSBC to consider a spin-off. Ping An is HSBC's largest shareholder with an 8.3% stake worth around $10.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.