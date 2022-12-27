U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.50
    +24.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,538.00
    +163.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,162.75
    +87.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.80
    +12.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +0.64 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    -3.7510 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -21.97 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8930
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,884.58
    +8.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.49
    +0.54 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,472.19
    +66.32 (+0.25%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: Fifth Arabic Arts Festival held in E China's Jingdezhen highlights cultural exchanges between China and Arab states

·2 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth Arabic Arts Festival opened on December 19 in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province saw in-depth cultural exchanges between China and Arab countries.

The Arabic Arts Festival is an important cultural activity under the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Since 2006, it has been held every four years in China.

This year's event, co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jiangxi Provincial People's Government, and the secretariat of the Arab League, include a series of activities such as a cultural industrial forum, performances, an exhibition featuring works by Arab and Chinese artists, and a ceramics creative design exhibition.

The 233 pieces of works standing out in the ceramics creative design (copyright) competition, by telling the history and culture of China and Arab states, show the achievements of China-Arab friendship.

Exhibitions held in Jingdezhen, also known as China's "porcelain capital", also contribute to China-Arab exchanges.

The exhibition of ancient Chinese porcelain for export held in Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum presents 500-odd exhibits to offer visitors a glimpse into ancient China's international porcelain trade and reveal stories of cultural exchanges along the routes of ancient Silk Road.

Likewise, Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum displays 94 sets of exhibits, many of which are related to Arab culture. For example, a batch of blue and white porcelain pieces with patterns written in Arabic and Persian are the best witness of the exchanges between the Arab civilization and the Chinese civilization.

Since 2009, more than 170 artists from 22 Arab countries have come to China to seek inspiration. Some of them have turned what they experienced in China into artistic works, as shown by the 80 paintings, 20 sculptures and 20 ceramic works gathered in an art gallery of Jingdezhen Taoxichuan.

As China and Arab states strive to strengthen cooperation and promote strategic partnership, more fruits of China-Arab states cooperation are expected to be reaped in the years to come.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331895.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fifth-arabic-arts-festival-held-in-e-chinas-jingdezhen-highlights-cultural-exchanges-between-china-and-arab-states-301710124.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.072 (vs RM0.15 in FY 2021)

    Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad ( KLSE:HIGHTEC ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM26.7m (up 22...

  • Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Symbotic Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.1 EPS, expectations were $-0.04. Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Symbotic’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. […]

  • Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Afya Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.28 EPS, expectations were $1.38. Ana Raquel Torres: Thank you for joining us for Afya’s Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Today, I’m here with Afya’s CEO, Virgilio Gibbon and Luis Andre Blanco, our CFO. During […]

  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 DouYu International Holdings Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.09 EPS, expectations were $0.13. Operator: Good morning and good evening ladies and gentlemen. Thank you and welcome to DouYu International Holdings Limited Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this […]

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP)?

    Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad ( KLSE:SOP ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • Should You Investigate JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) At AU$42.15?

    JB Hi-Fi Limited ( ASX:JBH ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in...

  • Retail sales jump 7.6% during critical holiday shopping season

    Retail sales rose 7.6% during the critical holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, a measure that tracks online and in-store spending.

  • Should You Consider Buying Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Is SWRSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for SWRSX

  • Time for reflection: How will FTX’s implosion impact crypto regulation?

    This year's cascade of crypto collapses should be a wake-up call to regulators, says the Independent Community Bankers of America's Brian Laverdure.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Sanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks to have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system and some senior executives have been personally hit by sanctions.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapChina’s economy continued to slow in D

  • What are fractional shares and how do they work?

    Fractional shares allow investors with limited funds to buy less than a whole stock.

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious

  • Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • How to Factor Family Into Your Retirement Plan

    Hashing out a family retirement plan can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to revisit things like timing, saving for kids’ college, and caregiving for elderly parents each year.

  • Wall Street and Fed Flopped in Trying to Predict 2022

    Almost everyone on Wall Street and in Washington got 2022 wrong. The Federal Reserve expected 2021’s inflation surge to be transitory. Core inflation climbed to a four-decade high this fall, nearly tripling the Fed’s full-year forecast.

  • Morningstar's List of Best-to-Own Healthcare Stocks

    'Healthcare is a sector that generally holds steady no matter what is happening in the economy,' the research firm said.