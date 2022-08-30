U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,103.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,503.50
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.68
    -0.33 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9992
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    +0.65 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1691
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5810
    -0.1290 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,190.17
    +431.77 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.68
    +11.79 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.52
    +283.56 (+1.02%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: First Zhangjiagang Development Summit witnesses signing of 145 major deals worth RMB84.8bln

·1 min read

NANJING, China, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 145 major project deals with investment of 84.76 billion yuan (about 12.26 billion U.S. dollars) were inked at the first Zhangjiagang Development Summit held on Saturday in Zhangjiagang of east China's Jiangsu Province.

Photo shows the first Zhangjiagang Development Summit held in Zhangjiagang in east China's Jiangsu Province on August 27, 2022. [Photo provided to Xinhua Silk Road] (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
Photo shows the first Zhangjiagang Development Summit held in Zhangjiagang in east China's Jiangsu Province on August 27, 2022. [Photo provided to Xinhua Silk Road] (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Divided into three parts, the summit, attracting hundreds of native Zhangjiagang people and other guests at home and abroad, went through the city's changes, past memories and future development through videos and speeches.

As a star city in China, a pioneer of reform and an important part of Suzhou, Zhangjiagang should attach great importance to the epidemic control, economic growth and safe development, said Cao Lubao, secretary of Suzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Han Wei, secretary of Zhangjiagang Municipal Committee of the CPC, addressed the audience that the city could not make such achievements in the past six decades without the support of native Zhangjiagang people, while the city's future development featuring innovation, opening-up and civilization in the next six decades need further support from them.

Xue Yongqi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a Zhangjiagang native, pledged to contribute to the development of his hometown based on his own expertise.

The summit also saw an award ceremony of honorary titles, a book release and institution inaugurations.

After the summit, the 2022 Yangtze River Cultural Festival kicked off on Saturday evening in Zhangjiagang, showcasing folk songs of the Yangtze River culture. Started in 2004, the festival has been held consecutively for 19 years, with an aim to protect, inherit and develop the Yangtze River culture.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329729.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesTrademark Filings Suggest App

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Oil prices slip as inflation woes outweigh possible OPEC+ output cuts

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday after notching their highest gains in more than a month in the previous session, as global inflation worries overshadowed the prospect of possible OPEC+ output cuts. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.79 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.2%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session. Also weighing on prices, Russia's oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • U.S. Utilities Desperately Need To Spend More On Energy Infrastructure

    As U.S. population growth slows, and efficiency picks up, U.S. utilities are less incentivized to invest in new infrastructure, but the sector must make sure

  • Mukesh Ambani says his three kids are Reliance's "first among equals"

    Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani today (Aug. 29) showcased his business empire’s future leadership. The 65-year-old told the 45th Reliance Industries (RIL) annual general meet (AGM) that his three children were “confidently taking over the reins.” Today, however, Ambani strongly hinted that his children will ultimately helm his conglomerate’s various units.

  • EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs

    Brussels is drawing up emergency plans to reduce the cost of energy, amid warnings from the boss of Shell that the gas crisis is set to last for several years.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst

    Netflix's new ad-supported tier will reportedly cost between $7-$9 per month. Analysts think this will return the company to growth.

  • Oil scores highest finish in a month, buoyed by the prospect for an OPEC output cut

    Oil futures rally on Monday, with the prospect of an OPEC production cut helping to lift prices to their highest finish in a month.

  • Energy Crisis Tearing Through Markets Leaves a Trail of Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesThe energy crisis that’s sent inflation soaring across the world is getting worse each week, leaving stock traders with a challenge to

  • Elon Musk says civilisation will crumble without oil and gas

    Elon Musk has said civilisation will crumble without oil and gas as he warned the switch to green energy will take a decade.

  • The End of the Texas Bitcoin Mining Gold Rush

    The new era for mining in the state might look more like a slog than a boom – but it could also be better for the electric grid.

  • 2 Insurance Brokerage Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When building wealth through the stock market, one of the most straightforward strategies is buying excellent companies and holding them for the long haul. One industry often overlooked by investors is insurance brokers. Insurance brokers are in a good position to profit by helping customers find insurance policies that fit their risk tolerance.

  • India's Reliance to develop new smartphone with Google in $25 billion 5G push

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's telecom leader Reliance said on Monday it is working with Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone as it laid out a $25 billion plan for introducing the next-generation wireless services within two months. Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio's 5G network will be the world's largest, launching in main cities including New Delhi and Mumbai before being expanded across India by December next year.