Xinhua Silk Road: GoldMax, Fonterra release Grass Fed white paper at 2nd CICPE

·2 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand GoldMax Health Limited, together with major dairy producer Fonterra, release a Grass Fed white paper during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) recently concluded in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province.

Photo shows the release of a Grass Fed white paper during the Global Consumer Forum held on July 27, 2022 in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province.
The white paper was unveiled at the Global Consumer Forum, an event co-hosted by GoldMax and Hainan Govking High-Tech Dairy Co., Ltd, the company that owns the GoldMax brand.

"It is great to see GoldMax being the first users of the Grass Fed white paper, launching our grass fed claims on their products", said Casey Thomas, vice president of Fonterra China.

During the forum that themed on New Zealand Grass-Fed Milk Powder and New Industry Development Opportunities, Govking also announced its platform strategy of contract processing super factory for its GoldMax international industrial park in Haikou Comprehensive Bonded Zone and sealed 11 strategic partnerships for the industrial park during the forum.

The GoldMax industrial park has fully integrated policy advantages of the free trade port with its innovative business mode as well as advanced manufacturing capabilities, creating great opportunities for cross-border businesses and investors, a company representative commented on the forum sidelines.

Hainan Free Trade Port is becoming a hotspot for international consumption, a hub for global consumer goods, and a dream place for global investors, said Govking president Wu Suguo.

Govking will make full use of the free trade port and events like the consumer expo to better introduce its products and the international industrial park, Wu noted.

It is noted that there are so far some 120 enterprises settle in GoldMax international industrial park which integrates such three functional business forms as storage economy, plant economy and building economy, providing one-stop services and solutions for cross-border e-commerce enterprises including cross-border cloud warehouse logistics and distribution, contract processing trade, cross-border e-commerce business incubation, among others, thus becoming an important platform for global enterprises to invest in the free trade port.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329366.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

