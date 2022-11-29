Xinhua Silk Road: Industrial conference highlights Guangxi's Pingnan as epitome of Chinese textile industry's new trend of transformation

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Global Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Conference (TASCC), held from November 23 to November 25 in Pingnan County, Guigang City of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, shined a spotlight on the development of textile industry in the county, highlighting Pingnan as an epitome of the industry's new trend of transformation.

Sun Ruizhe, chairman of International Federation of Textile Manufactures (IFTM) and president of China National Textile & Apparel Council (CNTAC), makes remarks on the 15th Global Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Conference.

It is known that Pingnan County has undertook the eastern industrial transfer of textile and apparel industry, which is the main engine for Pingnan's industrial growth.

At present, Pingnan County has attracted more than 60 key domestic wool spinning enterprises and 14 well-known textile printing and dyeing enterprises in China.

China (Guigang) textile and apparel fashion new area, which takes Pingnan County as the development focus, has introduced 56 industrial transfer projects this year with a total investment of 15 billion yuan. The fashion new area saw about 253 textile and garment enterprises sign contracts with a planned investment of 32.5 billion yuan. It is expected that the annual output value will amount to about 68 billion yuan, and the annual tax revenue can reach 2.3 billion yuan.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) covers the world's most important textile and apparel production base and the broadest textile and apparel consumer market, which provides a good opportunity for the development of the textile and apparel industry in China.

Pingnan County has proposed the goal of achieving a total output value of 150 billion yuan in the textile and apparel industry in about 10 years and building China (Guigang) textile and apparel fashion new area into a modern high-end textile and garment innovation gathering area, a green demonstration area of industrial transfer, and a pioneering area of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) trade corridor.

