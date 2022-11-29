U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,918.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,663.25
    +47.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    +0.95 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.32 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6780
    -0.2230 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,309.44
    +126.63 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.01
    +3.71 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,998.43
    -164.40 (-0.58%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: Industrial conference highlights Guangxi's Pingnan as epitome of Chinese textile industry's new trend of transformation

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Global Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Conference (TASCC), held from November 23 to November 25 in Pingnan County, Guigang City of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, shined a spotlight on the development of textile industry in the county, highlighting Pingnan as an epitome of the industry's new trend of transformation.

Sun Ruizhe, chairman of International Federation of Textile Manufactures (IFTM) and president of China National Textile &amp; Apparel Council (CNTAC), makes remarks on the 15th Global Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Conference.
Sun Ruizhe, chairman of International Federation of Textile Manufactures (IFTM) and president of China National Textile & Apparel Council (CNTAC), makes remarks on the 15th Global Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Conference.

It is known that Pingnan County has undertook the eastern industrial transfer of textile and apparel industry, which is the main engine for Pingnan's industrial growth.

At present, Pingnan County has attracted more than 60 key domestic wool spinning enterprises and 14 well-known textile printing and dyeing enterprises in China.

China (Guigang) textile and apparel fashion new area, which takes Pingnan County as the development focus, has introduced 56 industrial transfer projects this year with a total investment of 15 billion yuan. The fashion new area saw about 253 textile and garment enterprises sign contracts with a planned investment of 32.5 billion yuan. It is expected that the annual output value will amount to about 68 billion yuan, and the annual tax revenue can reach 2.3 billion yuan.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) covers the world's most important textile and apparel production base and the broadest textile and apparel consumer market, which provides a good opportunity for the development of the textile and apparel industry in China.

Pingnan County has proposed the goal of achieving a total output value of 150 billion yuan in the textile and apparel industry in about 10 years and building China (Guigang) textile and apparel fashion new area into a modern high-end textile and garment innovation gathering area, a green demonstration area of industrial transfer, and a pioneering area of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) trade corridor.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331369.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?

    Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.

  • Rolls-Royce is building a clean-energy airplane engine, and it just passed its first major test

    Rolls-Royce just announced the successful test of its hydrogen-fueled engine, marking yet another step by the aviation industry in adopting clean energy.

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Firefighters Survey Eruption at Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano

    Lava continued to flow from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano on Monday, November 28, after it began erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years late Sunday night, according to Hawaiian emergency officials.Video posted by the Hawaii Fire Department on Monday shows the eruption. The fire department said that the lava was not a threat to communities.The Hawaii Department of Transportation told travelers coming to the island that the volcanic activity may affect flights.The National Weather Service canceled an ash advisory on Monday, but warned people that low air quality would persist. Credit: Hawaii Fire Department via Storyful

  • Shell to Buy Biogas Producer in $2 Billion Deal

    Shell PLC has agreed to buy a European producer of biogas for nearly $2 billion, the latest move by a major oil and gas company to push into renewable fuels. The London-based company said Monday it would buy Denmark’s Nature Energy Biogas A/S, which produces a renewable fuel called biomethane that can replace conventional natural gas in heavy road and marine transport, industry and heating. Nature Energy is Europe’s biggest producer of biomethane from organic waste.

  • A ‘UPS guy’ saw something attached to a jug in a Florida pond. Then came two rescues

    An sharp-eyed UPS deliveryman came through in the clutch on Florida’s Space Coast.

  • Shell Buys Nature Energy in $2 Billion Push Into Biogas

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc will buy Nature Energy Biogas A/S from hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management for nearly $2 billion as the oil major expands its transition from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe deal will make Shell the largest p

  • Mauna Loa, World’s Largest Active Volcano, Erupts for 1st Time in Nearly 40 Years in Hawaii

    The world's largest active volcano is erupting in Hawaii for the first time in 38 years.

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • World's largest active volcano erupts in Hawaii

    Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet, erupted late Sunday, casting a red glow in the skies over Hawaii's Big Island.

  • Thermal camera footage shows Mauna Loa eruption

    Thermal camera footage shows Mauna Loa eruptionThe video shows thermal camera footage of the onset of the #MaunaLoa eruption from the volcano's summit. The temperature in degrees C is shown by the colored scale bar on the right. USGS

  • Banana spiders bug out: Where have Brevard's huge, scary (but harmless) spiders gone?

    Growing up in the 1990s, it seemed like banana spiders were everywhere. But many residents say they haven't seen the massive creepy crawlers in years.

  • Wheat Supply From Australia Now at Risk From Road and Rail Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat farmers in eastern Australia are already battling floods, water-logged fields and crop disease as they prepare for harvest. But now they’re facing another challenge: washed-out roads and shuttered rail links.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapA

  • Houston Blames Water Outage on Failure of Backup Transformer

    (Bloomberg) -- Houston’s citywide water outage stemmed from the failure of two electrical transformers at a key treatment complex that prevented officials from turning on backup generators. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe outage that shuttered schools, delay

  • Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts for first time since 1984

    Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night, ending the longest quiet period between eruptions on record.

  • EVs Only Displaced 2 Days Worth of Gas Consumption Over the Last Decade

    Electric vehicles may seem like the future, but it’s a future that is still a far way off, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Lab covering the affect of EVs over the last decade.

  • Rolls-Royce Hits Green Milestone with Hydrogen Plane Engine Test

    Steve M Smith FBIPP/Rolls-RoyceRolls-Royce just achieved a major milestone in the quest to decarbonize air travel, after successfully testing an aircraft engine that runs on hydrogen fuel for the first time ever.The British automaker conducted the ground test using a Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A airplane engine, which runs on hydrogen fuel generated from wind and tidal power. The engine was built in partnership with easyJet in order to address shortcomings in the airline industry when it comes to green

  • How to Tear Down a Nuclear Power Plant in Vermont and Bury It in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- People get nervous around nuclear power plants, which means that demolishing one has to be done very, very carefully. The Vermont Yankee power plant sits on the bank of a scenic river in Vernon, Vermont, and for more than 40 years, the atoms split in its reactor generated as much as 70% of the state’s electricity. But then natural gas prices undercut the plant’s electricity and local anti-nuclear protesters worried about safety marched with signs that read “Hell no, we won’t glow.

  • Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts for first time in 38 years, officials warn people to prepare

    Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready if their communities are threatened.

  • Wind energy is now South Dakota’s No. 1 producer of electricity, but not every day

    The state was home to 526 turbines before 2019. Another 511 were constructed from 2019 to 2021.