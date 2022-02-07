U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,901.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,657.75
    -27.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.30
    -11.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    -1.05 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.32 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.48
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1110
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,652.50
    +1,035.78 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.62
    +122.65 (+14.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.74
    +13.34 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Xinhua Silk Road: Master Kong wins 2021 Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Award

·2 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese food and beverage giant Master Kong, also known as Tingyi Holding Corp., has recently won the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Excellence Award 2021 for excellent ESG performance.

Master Kong supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. After being selected as an outstanding case in a report issued by the United Nations Development Programme, Master Kong has become a participant of the United Nations Global Compact.

"Master Kong has been founded for nearly 30 years with the mission of 'promoting Chinese food culture' and the philosophy of 'operating sustainable business and giving back to society'. Besides, the company believes that solid corporate governance plays a vital role in advancing the company's long-term development and shining its corporate value," said Ms. TSENG Chien, executive director of Master Kong.

Master Kong believes "Sustainable Development is Good Development", and sets "Keep Our Nature Green" as its sustainability strategy, and keeps on working hard to become "A Respected Enterprise", Mr. Frank Wang, executive vice president of CEO Office of Tingyi Holding Corp., said at a roundtable discussion on "Green and Low-carbon Economy Transformation" during the 4th China International Import Expo, adding that Master Kong carried out a series of work on energy saving and carbon reduction by promoting green development in supply chain transformation, developing healthy and nutritious products, and educating young consumers with sustainable lifestyle.

Besides, Master Kong has devoted itself to shouldering more social responsibility in China. The company donated anti-COVID-19 material supplies to 837 hospitals in 26 provinces and 299 cities nationwide, and provided over 1.2 million pieces of flood-relief supplies to the flood-hit central province of Henan to support flood relief and post-disaster reconstruction.

Mr. Richard Chen, CEO of Master Kong, said in a roundtable dialogue at the 2020 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs, "As a national brand and a listed company, Master Kong will continue to explore and improve its performance in sustainable development, and share the happiness brought by 'Life+ Delicacy' with all stakeholders".

Inaugurated in 2007, the Awards, designed to encourage improvement in corporate governance and ESG of listed companies in Hong Kong, are conferred annually by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy, Hong Kong Baptist University.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/326019.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Recommended Stories

  • Top 3 Energy Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The economy is switching fuel sources, ditching carbon-emitting and climate change-causing fossil fuels for cleaner alternative energy sources like renewables. This energy transition won't happen overnight. Three companies leading the charge in developing clean energy infrastructure are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • Pictured: European trawler dumps 100,000 fish in the Atlantic

    A European giant trawler has dumped over 100,000 dead fish in the Atlantic Ocean, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that alarmed environmental campaigners.

  • Salt doesn't melt ice – here's how it actually makes winter streets safe

    Spraying salt onto roads is a safety measure. stoatphoto/Shutterstock.comBrrr … it’s cold out there! Children are flocking to the television in hopes of hearing there will be a snow day; the bread and milk aisles at grocery stores are empty because of an impending snow storm; and utility trucks are out spraying salt or salt water on the roads. We all know why the first two happen – kids are excited for a day off of school filled with hot chocolate and snowmen. Adults are stocking up on necessiti

  • From the Extension: Practice greater safety when around alligators

    The American Alligator may be spotted in any body of water, including lakes and ponds, rivers, springs, canals, swamps, ditches, and retention ponds.

  • Wind powers change in England's industrial heartland

    On the banks of the River Humber in northern England, the winds of change are blowing through Hull, where factory workers busily craft turbine blades in a green revolution.

  • Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions

    Bendable concrete created at the University of Michigan allows for thinner structures with less need for steel reinforcement. Joseph Xu/University of Michigan College of EngineeringOne of the big contributors to climate change is right beneath your feet, and transforming it could be a powerful solution for keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The production of cement, the binding element in concrete, accounted for 7% of total global carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Concrete is one of

  • Warmer weather on the way, and not just in February

    Warmer weather on the way, and not just in February says meteorologist Chuck Collins at Agronomy Day event in Pontiac.

  • California rooftop solar proposal sparks firestorm

    A proposed decision that would upend California's rooftop solar industry is pitting economic justice advocates against solar buildout supporters and fracturing its environmental movement.The controversial proposal - which has now been postponed "until further notice" - would lower the incentives that homeowners receive for generating their own solar power and charge them to connect to the electric grid.The fight illustrates that battles within...

  • This Renewable Energy Stock Has a Hidden Power Source

    While wind and solar grab all the headlines, this legacy renewable energy source has a bright future.

  • 18 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie

    The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, while a "Good Samaritan" who had an airboat rescued the remaining seven, the Coast Guard said.

  • Despite Saudi Arabia's Net-Zero Goals, Its Energy Minister Says It Will Pump More Oil

    From his spacious offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman believes he has a bird’s eye view on the global energy transition—a momentous shift on which the kingdom’s climate policies could have a major impact, for good or bad. As the world’s biggest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia produces more than 9 million barrels a day, and had 15% of the entire world’s oil reserves. In fact, over tea in Riyadh, Abdulaziz told TIME’s Vivienne Walt that the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco will begin pumping far more oil, increasing its grip on global supplies, as Western countries and international energy companies try to curb fossil fuels.

  • Santa Ana winds trigger high wind warning in Southern California mountains and valleys

    Downed trees and power outages are expected in some mountain areas, forecasters said.

  • Recent blaze at fertilizer plant wasn't 1st fire there

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city confirmed on Saturday that firefighters responded to a call in late December about a smoldering pile of “fertilizer material” at a plant where, weeks later, an explosion and uncontrolled flames would force thousands to flee their homes. Winston-Salem firefighters were called to the Winston Weaver Co. plant on Dec. 26, according to an incident report released by the fire department and obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal in response to a public records request. Firefighters dispatched to the plant noted “a haze coming from the top of the building.”

  • 18 People Rescued from Lake Erie After Ice Floe Separates from Shoreline, Coast Guard Says

    Seven people were rescued by a helicopter and 11 others were rescued between two airboats on Sunday afternoon, according to the USCG Great Lakes

  • Weather forecast for Chicagoland, Saturday night, February 5

    FOX 32 Chicago meteorologist Mark Strehl says the week ahead looks pretty quiet, weather-wise.

  • Driver saves phone — and his life — after truck falls through ice on Wisconsin lake

    “Don’t let the cold temperatures we’ve had in recent weeks fool you,” the local sheriff said, the ice is thinner than you might think.

  • Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts European inquiry

    France and the European Union are investigating why a massive swarm of dead fish was released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic Ocean off France, after an environmental group released dramatic video and photos of the incident. The images by the group Sea Shepherd show a blanket of dead blue whiting fish floating on the surface of the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of southwest France.

  • US Coast Guard and Good Samaritan Rescue 18 From Ice Floe on Lake Erie

    The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and a good samaritan rescued 18 people on Lake Erie near Catawba Island, Ohio, after an ice floe separated from land on Sunday, February 6, officials said.Aerial footage filmed by air taxi pilot Dustin Shaffer, who said ice rescues are not an uncommon occurrence, shows the operation underway.The rescue began around 1 pm after an Air Station Detroit helicopter noticed people stuck on the ice sheet. A rescue swimmer began hoisting operations while several ATVs looked for a route back to land and an airboat was en route to the scene. No injuries were reported, according to the USCG.On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service warned people to stay off the ice on Lake Erie.“A lot of times the guys on the ice don’t even know they’re stuck on an ice sheet until the coast guard shows up. Other times they are well aware and waiting for help near the crack,” Shaffer told Storyful.“I always try to look out for them so no one gets hurt. I see a lot more from the air than anyone on the ice does, so I’m their eye in the sky I suppose.” Credit: Dustin Shaffer via Storyful

  • I’m done with Illinois! I want to retire in a small town in a neighboring state — so where should I go?

    "I’m looking for a small-town atmosphere, with open land around it and maybe a body of water nearby. "

  • AP Top Stories February 6 P

    Here's the latest for Sunday, February 6th: Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'; Protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada; Cyclone pounds Madagascar with torrential rain; Autobahn bridge in Germany demolished.