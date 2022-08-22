Xinhua Silk Road: Mild aromatic Fenjiu, soul of Chinese liquor

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,218.50
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,607.00
    -99.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.25
    -52.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.40
    -4.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -0.89 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2320
    +0.3020 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,481.78
    +255.40 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.09
    -39.51 (-7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,805.52
    -124.81 (-0.43%)
     

