U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,746.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,027.00
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.34
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    21.77
    +0.48 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0660
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,908.77
    -847.45 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.62
    -24.73 (-4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,828.68
    -171.28 (-0.61%)
     

Xinhua Silk Road: N.China's Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as effective way to promote rural development

·2 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Lingqiu County in north China's Shanxi Province has taken organic agriculture as an effective way to push forward the high-quality rural development.

Chehe Organic Community in Lingqiu County, Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Jia Cunbiao)
Chehe Organic Community in Lingqiu County, Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Jia Cunbiao)

Themed on "organic agriculture promotes high-quality rural development", the ninth China Datong Chehe International Organic Agriculture Forum was held on Saturday in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province.

Nearly 100 well-known experts and scholars from home and abroad gathered together both online and offline to discuss the future development direction of organic agriculture.

The event was convened for the first time in 2014 and has been successfully held for eight consecutive sessions.

Ai Lingyu, deputy secretary of the CPC Datong Municipal Committee said at the opening ceremony of the forum that it is necessary to give full play to the forum's platform advantage, and constantly optimize the organic agricultural production system, policy system and marketing system in a bid to let "Datong organic food" shine brighter all over the country and gain a foothold in the overseas market.

Since 2013, Lingqiu County in Datong City has explored a new way of agricultural transformation and development and took organic agriculture as the basic task and development goal.

Meanwhile, Lingqiu has also adopted a development mode featuring the combination of organic agriculture, beautiful countryside, and eco-tourism. It has built six communities with the organic agriculture as the mainstay.

As the first village-level organic agriculture model in Lingqiu,Chehe Organic Community saw the per capita income increase from 2,300 yuan in 2013 to 21,500 yuan in 2020.

After nearly a decade of development, Lingqiu County boasts an organic agricultural production area of nearly 100,000 mu (about 66.67 square kilometers), 54 certified organic products, and more than 30 organic agricultural production businesses.

Experts at the forum also believed that organic agriculture can play a positive role in solving food safety problems, steadily increasing rural income levels,as well as improving ecological environment security.

Original link：https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329422.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-nchinas-lingqiu-county-takes-organic-agriculture-as-effective-way-to-promote-rural-development-301603041.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/09/c0815.html

Recommended Stories

  • Food Inflation Eases, But Uncertain Crops Slow Wider Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- While the outlook for global crops is improving from the tumultuous weeks after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the threats of drought, flooding and blistering heat are keeping supplies tight and prices elevated.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pulling BackRussia

  • Sequencing West Africa's "yam belt" for food security

    Stacks of hairy yams line a market in Ibadan, where traders haggle over quality and price before loading them into cars for the last mile to Nigerian consumers. Yams - pounded into paste, ground into flour, boiled or fried – provide sustenance and livelihoods across West Africa. Vendor Adewale Elekun said farmers in Nigeria are already finding life harder than in the past, when soil was good and the land fertile.

  • Column - Crop Watch: Western fields dinged by dryness; East fares better - Braun

    Crop Watch producers in the western U.S. Corn Belt trimmed crop ratings across the board after a hot and mostly dry week last week, though recent rains have bolstered prospects in the east. Western areas are likely to face another hot and dry stretch this week, but cooler temperatures and rain chances in the east should prevent stress on those crops into mid-month. The 11 Crop Watch producers have been reporting weekly on their yield potential and crop conditions.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Buying Slowed in the Second Quarter

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces Key Inflation Report; Covid Vaccine Maker Crashes On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action ahead of Wednesday's inflation report — the consumer price index.

  • Wall Street Analysts See a 33% Upside in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 32.9% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Goldman Sees Global M&A Volumes Defying Souring Credit Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global dealmaking is proving surprisingly resilient to a toxic mix of higher funding costs, slumping management confidence and a raft of economic challenges, according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pulling BackRussi

  • Avalara Is Being Taken Private. The Stock Is Trading Lower.

    Vista Equity Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of Avalara in an all-cash transaction valued at $8.4 billion.

  • Tesla, EV Makers Stand to Get Billions for Factories From Senate Bill

    Industry says new manufacturing requirements and income limits could jeopardize $7,500 tax credit for many buyers.

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Exelixis (EXEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 7.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th

    CFR, VLY, WAFD, CLH and NETI have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on August 8, 2022.

  • China's Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to U.S. market

    Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China's Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its "darkest moment", and said it remains committed to U.S. capital markets as it expands its stores and sales. Luckin admitted in 2020 that about $310 million of its sales were fabricated in the previous three quarters, bringing the coffee maker to the brink of collapse after having blazed a trail as a homegrown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Why the Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal for Americans

    The Democrats' budget bill addresses some big problems: Climate change, energy security, health-care costs, tax fairness, budget deficits, and inflation

  • BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has reported Q2 FY22 revenues of €3.19 billion, down from €5.3 billion a year ago and €6.37 billion in Q1 FY22. BioNTech believes the development of the pandemic remains dynamic, causing a re-phasing of orders and leading to fluctuations in quarterly revenues. This revenue fluctuation caused by the re-phasing of orders is expected to remain over the rest of the financial year with uptake in demand in key markets in Q4 FY22 related to the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccin

  • Nutrien names Ken Seitz as CEO of the Canadian potash fertilizer producer

    (Reuters) -Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's largest potash fertilizer producer, named Ken Seitz as chief executive on Monday, removing the interim tag. Nutrien in January surprised investors by replacing its CEO for the second time in eight months. It then named Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim CEO, replacing Mayo Schmidt..

  • Palantir May Have Its Problems, But Here's a Reason to Like It Longer-Term

    We know the federal government will be a buyer, as will the private sector, but there are challenges in this environment.

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. Pfizer will pay $68.50 per GBT share, which represents a 7.3% premium to its Friday closing price and a nearly 43% premium over Thursday's closing price after Bloomberg reported that GBT had attracted takeover interest. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Pfizer was in advanced talks to buy it.

  • ECB, IMF call on climate standard setters to align company disclosures

    A global standard setter for company climate disclosures should align with European and U.S. alternatives for easier implementation across jurisdictions and to avoid fragmenting information to investors, the European Central Bank and IMF have said. The Frankfurt-based International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has proposed global "baseline" reporting standards, which attracted over 1,300 responses just published. While widely backing the creation of global norms, many call for better definitions of key concepts, a longer phase-in, and stress the need for them to be 'interoperable' with standards being written by the European Union and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Read How Inspirato Fared In Q2

    Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 60% year-on-year, to $83.7 million, missing the consensus of $84.98 million. As of June 30, 2022, active subscriptions totaled 15,700, a 15% Y/Y increase. Pass subscriptions rose 75% to 3,600. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) jumped 51% Y/Y to $157 million. The gross profit for the quarter increased 42% to $24 million, and the gross margin of 28% contracted by 400 basis points. Total occupancy for the quarter was 82% versus